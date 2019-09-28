Sportstalk this morning from 9:00-10:00 on 106 KIX includes 1994 Norfolk High football team conversation

Saturday Morning (9/28):  Sportstalk on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com from 9:00-10:00 AM from Market Grille at Hy-Vee East. 

This week, Joe Tjaden will talk high school football with Norfolk High’s Tom Olson, Norfolk Catholic’s Jeff Bellar, and Lutheran High Northeast’s Darin Suckstorf.  Volleyball will be a topic with Norfolk High’s Katie Wright-Oswald and Lutheran High Northeast’s Kathy Gebhardt.  Also, Wayne softball coach Rob Sweetland and 1994 Norfolk High football coach Dan McLaughlin will talk about that team that just got inducted into the Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame.  Podcasted at 106KIX.com afterwards.

LHNE Volleyball sweeps Pierce

The Lutheran High Northeast volleyball squad defeated Pierce last night in three sets.  Scores of the match had the Lady Eagles winning 25-13, 25-17, 25-14.  They improve to 12-5 on the year.

Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, September 27, 2019

The University of Nebraska will announce plans for a new football facility today, the Omaha World-Herald has learned.  The announcement will be made at East Stadium Plaza at 1:30.  The new facility is expected to have a price tag well over $100 million and will be built where the Ed Weir tra…