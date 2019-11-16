Sportstalk on Saturday morning on 106 KIX

Saturday Morning (11/16): Sportstalk on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com from 9:00-10:00 AM from Market Grille at Hy-Vee West.
This week, Joe Tjaden will talk high school football with Pierce’ Mark Brahmer, Oakland/Craig’s Joe Anderson, & Plainview’s Kyle Schmidt. Volleyball will be a topic with Northeast Hawks coach Amanda Schultze, Humphrey St. Francis’ Dean Korus, and Hartington Cedar Catholic’s Denae Buss. Also, Northeast Hawks women’s basketball coach Matt Svehla. The show is podcasted to listen to anytime at 106KIX.com within 24 hours.