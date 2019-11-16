Sportstalk on Saturday morning on 106 KIX

Saturday Morning (11/16):  Sportstalk on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com from 9:00-10:00 AM from Market Grille at Hy-Vee West. 

This week, Joe Tjaden will talk high school football with Pierce’ Mark Brahmer, Oakland/Craig’s Joe Anderson, & Plainview’s Kyle Schmidt.  Volleyball will be a topic with Northeast Hawks coach Amanda Schultze, Humphrey St. Francis’ Dean Korus, and Hartington Cedar Catholic’s Denae Buss.  Also, Northeast Hawks women’s basketball coach Matt Svehla.  The show is podcasted to listen to anytime at 106KIX.com within 24 hours.

Tags

In other news

Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, November 15, 2019

Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, November 15, 2019

The Pittsburgh Steelers' four-game win streak is over after Baker Mayfield threw for two touchdowns and ran for another in the Cleveland Browns' 21-7 victory over their AFC North rival.  Mayfield was 17 of 32 passing for 193 yards and no interceptions to help Cleveland win its second straigh…