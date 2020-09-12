Sportstalk on Saturday morning on 106 KIX at 9:00 AM

Saturday Morning (9/12):  Sportstalk on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com from 9:00-10:00 AM live from Hy-Vee East Market Grille.  This week, Joe Tjaden will talk high school football with Norfolk High’s Tom Olson, Norfolk Catholic’s Jeff Bellar, Lutheran High Northeast’s Darin Suckstorf, and Wayne’s Russ Plager.  Volleyball will be a topic with Norfolk High’s Katie Wright-Oswald, Lutheran High Northeast’s Kathy Gebhardt, and Randolph’s Rob Engel.

Tags

In other news

Sportstalk on Saturday morning on 106 KIX at 9:00 AM

Sportstalk on Saturday morning on 106 KIX at 9:00 AM

Saturday Morning (9/12):  Sportstalk on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com from 9:00-10:00 AM live from Hy-Vee East Market Grille.  This week, Joe Tjaden will talk high school football with Norfolk High’s Tom Olson, Norfolk Catholic’s Jeff Bellar, Lutheran High Northeast’s Darin Suckstorf, and Wayne’s…

Nebraska AG requesting information from Big Ten

Nebraska AG requesting information from Big Ten

LINCOLN - The Big Ten Conference Commissioner has received a letter from the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office requesting information about recent meetings which would include its decision to cancel fall sports.

Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, September 11, 2020

Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, September 11, 2020

Last night in a game heard on Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM, Patrick Mahomes threw for three touchdowns and the Kansas City Chiefs began their Super Bowl title defense with a 34-20 win over the Houston Texans.  Rookie Clyde Edwards-Helaire ran through the rain for 138 yards and a touchdown in his f…