Sportstalk on Saturday morning from 9:00-10:00 AM on 106 KIX live from Market Grille at Hy-Vee West

Saturday Morning (11/28):  Sportstalk on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com from 9:00-10:00 AM live from Hy-Vee West Market Grille. 

This week, Joe Tjaden will continue previewing winter sports with Norfolk Catholic boys basketball coach Kevin Manzer & Northeast Hawks men’s general Dan Anderson.  Girls hoops will be a topic with Norfolk High’s Jared Oswald, Lutheran High Northeast’s Mike Wiederin, & Northeast Hawks women’s coach Matt Svehla.  Also, Norfolk High wrestling’s Justin Grey and former Norfolk Catholic graduate Nicole Brungardt, who has been named to the USA Women’s Bobsled National Team.

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, November 26, 2020

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday, a source confirmed to ESPN.  The reigning NFL MVP is the biggest star player to become infected in what has become one of the biggest outbreaks in the NFL.  Jackson is among the four latest Ravens players and …

Four Nebraska college basketball teams in action on Wednesday

Four Cornhuskers scored 14 points each and six finished in double figures as a cast of newcomers led Nebraska to a 102-55 victory over McNeese State. Transfers Kobe Webster, Teddy Allen, Trey McGowens, Lat Mayen, Dalano Banton and Shamiel Stevenson reached double figures in their Huskers deb…