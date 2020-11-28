Sportstalk on Saturday morning from 9:00-10:00 AM on 106 KIX live from Market Grille at Hy-Vee West

Saturday Morning (11/28): Sportstalk on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com from 9:00-10:00 AM live from Hy-Vee West Market Grille.
This week, Joe Tjaden will continue previewing winter sports with Norfolk Catholic boys basketball coach Kevin Manzer & Northeast Hawks men’s general Dan Anderson. Girls hoops will be a topic with Norfolk High’s Jared Oswald, Lutheran High Northeast’s Mike Wiederin, & Northeast Hawks women’s coach Matt Svehla. Also, Norfolk High wrestling’s Justin Grey and former Norfolk Catholic graduate Nicole Brungardt, who has been named to the USA Women’s Bobsled National Team.