Sportstalk on Saturday morning at 9:00 AM on 106 KIX

Saturday Morning (8/29): Sportstalk on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com from 9:00-10:00 AM live from Hy-Vee East Market Grille.
This week, Joe Tjaden will talk high school football with Norfolk High’s Tom Olson, Norfolk Catholic’s Jeff Bellar, Lutheran High Northeast’s Darin Suckstorf, and Humphrey St. Francis’ Eric Kessler. Volleyball will be a topic with Norfolk High’s Katie Wright-Oswald and Lutheran High Northeast’s Kathy Gebhardt. Also, West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic softball coach Allan Kreikemeier.