Sportstalk on Saturday morning at 9:00 AM on 106 KIX

Saturday Morning (8/29):  Sportstalk on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com from 9:00-10:00 AM live from Hy-Vee East Market Grille. 

This week, Joe Tjaden will talk high school football with Norfolk High’s Tom Olson, Norfolk Catholic’s Jeff Bellar, Lutheran High Northeast’s Darin Suckstorf, and Humphrey St. Francis’ Eric Kessler.  Volleyball will be a topic with Norfolk High’s Katie Wright-Oswald and Lutheran High Northeast’s Kathy Gebhardt.  Also, West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic softball coach Allan Kreikemeier.

Tags

In other news

Friday's Golf Roundup

Friday's Golf Roundup

The Norfolk High girls golf team competed in yesterday’s Kearney Invitational at Awarii Dunes. 

Big Ten mulling options toward football's return

Big Ten mulling options toward football's return

Big Ten coaches, athletic directors and medical personnel are working on multiple plans for staging a football season —  including one that would have the league kicking off as soon as Thanksgiving weekend.

Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, August 28, 2020

Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, August 28, 2020

Professional sports leagues continue to postpone games amid boycotts from players and coaches following the shooting of a Black man in Kenosha, Wisconsin.  The NBA hopes to resume its schedule today or tomorrow, and the NHL playoff schedule is on hold until at least tomorrow.  Seven more Maj…