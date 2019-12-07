Sportstalk on 106 KIX this morning from 9:00-10:00

Saturday Morning (12/7): Sportstalk on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com from 9:00-10:00 AM from Market Grille at Hy-Vee East.
This week, Joe Tjaden will talk with Norfolk Catholic boys basketball coach Kevin Manzer, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family’s Joe Hesse, and Northeast Hawks men’s general Dan Anderson. Girls basketball will be a topic with Norfolk High’s Jared Oswald & Lutheran High Northeast’s Mike Wiederin. Also, Norfolk High wrestling Coach Justin Grey & swim coach Dave Nelson. The show is podcasted to listen to anytime at 106KIX.com within 24 hours.