Sportstalk on 106 KIX this morning from 9:00-10:00

Saturday Morning (12/7):  Sportstalk on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com from 9:00-10:00 AM from Market Grille at Hy-Vee East. 

This week, Joe Tjaden will talk with Norfolk Catholic boys basketball coach Kevin Manzer, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family’s Joe Hesse, and Northeast Hawks men’s general Dan Anderson.  Girls basketball will be a topic with Norfolk High’s Jared Oswald & Lutheran High Northeast’s Mike Wiederin.  Also, Norfolk High wrestling Coach Justin Grey & swim coach Dave Nelson.  The show is podcasted to listen to anytime at 106KIX.com within 24 hours.

Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, December 6, 2019

Two Nebraska football players suspended from the team in August now face a 2½-year suspension from the university for allegedly violating the school's sexual misconduct policies, according to an investigative report obtained by ESPN's "Outside the Lines."  ESPN posted a story online yesterda…

Nebraska men's basketball falls at Georgia Tech

Michael Devoe scored 26 points with eight rebounds, seven assists, and three steals and Georgia Tech pulled away from Nebraska in the second half for a 73-56 victory in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. 