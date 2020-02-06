South Sioux City's Zamora is Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week

This week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week goes to State Champion Aridiana Zamora of the South Sioux City girls wrestling team.
She became the school’s first girls wrestling state champion over this past weekend in York. Zamora went 3-0 in the 170 pound weight class picking up all of her wins by pin in the first period. Her performance also helped South Sioux City finish third overall in the team race. Zamora finishes her season with an 18-7 record, with 15 of those victories occurring by pin. She was nominated by coach Evan Bohnet. Congratulations to State Champion Aridiana Zamora of the South Sioux City girls wrestling team, she is this week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week.