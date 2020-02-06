South Sioux City's Zamora is Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week

This week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week goes to State Champion Aridiana Zamora of the South Sioux City girls wrestling team. 

She became the school’s first girls wrestling state champion over this past weekend in York.  Zamora went 3-0 in the 170 pound weight class picking up all of her wins by pin in the first period.  Her performance also helped South Sioux City finish third overall in the team race.  Zamora finishes her season with an 18-7 record, with 15 of those victories occurring by pin.  She was nominated by coach Evan Bohnet.  Congratulations to State Champion Aridiana Zamora of the South Sioux City girls wrestling team, she is this week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week.

In other news

Wayne State football announces recruiting class

Wayne State football coach John McMenamin announced the addition of 26 student-athletes that have signed national letters of intent or committed to attend Wayne State and play football for the Wildcats in the 2020 season. 

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, February 6, 2020

A.J. Reeves set season highs with 22 points and six three-pointers, and home-team Providence pulled away from 21st ranked Creighton for a 73-56 win.  Reeves led four players in double figures for the Friars.  Providence defeated a ranked foe for a second straight game after topping 16th rank…

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, February 5, 2020

Two people with knowledge of the deal say the Boston Red Sox have agreed to send 2018 American League MVP Mookie Betts to the Los Angeles Dodgers.  The Red Sox would also send away left-hander David Price in a salary dump designed to save Boston tens of millions of dollars and help them dip …