Softball highlights Sunday local scoreboard

The Norfolk Rogue 18’s softball team concluded play in the Spirit of the Sandhills Tournament at Broken Bow yesterday. 

They finished the tournament with a 2-3 record.  Yesterday, they beat the Columbus Bullets 4-2 and lost to the Polk County Slammers 4-3.  The Rogue is now 13-24-1 on the season.  Elsewhere in softball, the Wylie 14u Golden Girls won the USSSA Silver Bracket State Championship yesterday in York with an 8-3 record.  They claimed seven straight games on Sunday out of the loser’s bracket.  The Wylie 14u, who capped the tourney with a 9-5 victory over the North Platte Prairie Fire, went 8-1 in the tournament after going 0-2 in pool play.  They are now 25-15-1.  The Koch 14u Golden Girls softball team won the Wahoo Calvary Tournament with a 4-1 mark.  They defeated Bennington 4-1 in Championship and are now 20-18-5.

Tags

In other news

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, June 28, 2021

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, June 28, 2021

The Milwaukee Bucks own a two-games-to-one lead in the NBA's Eastern Conference Finals following a comeback win in Atlanta.  The Bucks have regained home-court advantage by taking Game Three, 113-102 over the Hawks.  Khris Middleton scored 20 of his playoff career high-tying 38 points in the…

Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, June 25, 2021

Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, June 25, 2021

Paul George delivered 27 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists as the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Phoenix Suns, 106-92 to pull within two games to one in the NBA's Western Conference Finals.  Reggie Jackson added 23 points for the Clippers, who took control with a 21-3 run that gave them a…