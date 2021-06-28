Softball highlights Sunday local scoreboard

The Norfolk Rogue 18’s softball team concluded play in the Spirit of the Sandhills Tournament at Broken Bow yesterday.
They finished the tournament with a 2-3 record. Yesterday, they beat the Columbus Bullets 4-2 and lost to the Polk County Slammers 4-3. The Rogue is now 13-24-1 on the season. Elsewhere in softball, the Wylie 14u Golden Girls won the USSSA Silver Bracket State Championship yesterday in York with an 8-3 record. They claimed seven straight games on Sunday out of the loser’s bracket. The Wylie 14u, who capped the tourney with a 9-5 victory over the North Platte Prairie Fire, went 8-1 in the tournament after going 0-2 in pool play. They are now 25-15-1. The Koch 14u Golden Girls softball team won the Wahoo Calvary Tournament with a 4-1 mark. They defeated Bennington 4-1 in Championship and are now 20-18-5.