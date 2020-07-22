Snyder's Hunke is Women's Match Play Championship today

Kearney Country Club is hosting the final day of the three-day Nebraska Women’s Match Play Championship today.
Snyder’s Hannah Hunke beat Lauren Thiele of Wahoo in the semifinals of the Championship Bracket 3 & 2 yesterday. Hunke had topped Sydney Taake of Papillion in the quarterfinals 4 & 3 earlier in the day. Hunke will meet Katie Ruge of Omaha in the Championship today. In the Founders Bracket, Beemer’s Lacie Fox has advanced to the Championship today after topping Julia Karmazin of Omaha 5 & 4 in the semifinals. Fox had defeated Elly Speece of La Vista in the quarterfinals earlier in the day 7 & 6. Fox will take on Karsen Morrison of North Platte today.