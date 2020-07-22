Snyder's Hunke is Women's Match Play Championship today

Kearney Country Club is hosting the final day of the three-day Nebraska Women’s Match Play Championship today. 

Snyder’s Hannah Hunke beat Lauren Thiele of Wahoo in the semifinals of the Championship Bracket 3 & 2 yesterday.  Hunke had topped Sydney Taake of Papillion in the quarterfinals 4 & 3 earlier in the day.  Hunke will meet Katie Ruge of Omaha in the Championship today.  In the Founders Bracket, Beemer’s Lacie Fox has advanced to the Championship today after topping Julia Karmazin of Omaha 5 & 4 in the semifinals.  Fox had defeated Elly Speece of La Vista in the quarterfinals earlier in the day 7 & 6.  Fox will take on Karsen Morrison of North Platte today.

In other news

Division I football in trouble for 2020?

Dozens of Division I football teams are scrambling to find opponents after several conferences canceled their seasons or axed nonconference games in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, July 22, 2020

Kevin Garnett wants to come back to Minnesota as a Timberwolves owner.  The longtime NBA superstar said yesterday he is part of a group that is hoping to buy the franchise from Glen Taylor, who has owned it since 1994.  Taylor said in a statement he was recently approached by a third-party g…

Wayne State volleyball receive honors

The Wayne State College volleyball team has received the United State Marine Corps (USMC) and American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Team Academic Award announced by the association office in Lexington, Kentucky for the 2019-20 season. 

Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, July 21, 2020

A person familiar with the decision tells The Associated Press the NFL has offered to scrap all preseason games.  The players' association had sought no preseason games and the league had reduced the exhibition schedule to two games.  The NFL said last night it would eliminate those preseaso…

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, July 20, 2020

NFL players are publicly pleading with the league to address several health and safety concerns on the eve of training camp.  Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, whose wife is pregnant, wrote: “We want to play football but we also want to protect our loved ones.” New Orleans Saints …