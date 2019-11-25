Sixth ranked Nebraska volleyball falls at fifth ranked Wisconsin

The sixth ranked Nebraska volleyball team fell to fifth ranked Wisconsin, 3-0, in its final Big Ten road match this season yesterday in Madison.
Scores of the match had the Badgers winning 25-19, 25-22, 25-21. Lexi Sun had 16 kills on .316 hitting to lead the Huskers, who dropped to 23-4 overall and 15-3 in the Big Ten with two matches to go. Wisconsin won their third match in a row against NU and fifth in the last seven meetings. The Badgers, who are now 21-5 overall and 17-1 in the conference, hit .333 and had a 4-0 edge in aces, 8-4 advantage in blocks and 48-44 edge in digs. It was the first time this year that Nebraska was out-dug by its opponent. They hit .241 with Nicklin Hames providing 32 assists and seven digs.