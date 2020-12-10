Six standout players and a long-time assistant coach are part of the 2020 Nebraska Football Hall of Fame Class announced today.
The group includes five former Husker players and a Division II All-American. The 2020 inductees were chosen by the Nebraska Football Hall of Fame. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 Hall of Fame class will be officially inducted in the fall of 2021 at a banquet and a Nebraska home football game, with the date to be determined later. The Nebraska Football Hall of Fame will also select a 2021 class which will be announced next summer and honored next fall. Three players and one assistant coach from the 1970 national championship team were selected to the 2020 class by acclimation of the Board of Directors of the Nebraska Football Hall of Fame. The 1970 team is celebrating the 50th anniversary of Nebraska's first national championship. Inductees from the 1970 team include quarterback Van Brownson, fullback and 1970 team captain Dan Schneiss, offensive tackle Wally Winter, and eleven-year Cornhusker assistant coach Carl Selmer. Each of the three players earned honorable-mention All-Big Eight accolades during the 1970 season. Two other former Husker standouts were voted in as members of the 2020 class. Defensive end Ray Phillips, was an all-conference defensive end for the Huskers in 1976, while I-back Doug DuBose was a two-time All-Big Eight pick in 1984 and 1985. The final member of the 2020 class is Chris Bober, a standout offensive lineman and Division II All-American for the UNO Mavericks in the late 1990s.