Six Selected for Nebraska Athletic Hall of Fame

Six distinguished student-athletes make up the 2021 University of Nebraska Athletic Hall of Fame class that was announced today. 

The athletes honored are Therese Alshammar (women’s swimming & diving, 1998-99), Jordan Burroughs (wrestling, 2007-11), Bob Cerv (baseball and basketball, 1947-50), Kelsey Griffin (women’s basketball, 2006-10), Larry Jacobson (football, 1969-71), and Cathy Noth (volleyball, 1981-84).  The six members of the class came to Nebraska from five states and one foreign country.  This year's Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place on Friday, Oct. 1, a day before Nebraska takes on Northwestern in the annual Homecoming Game at Memorial Stadium.  In addition to the 2021 class, the 2020 class will also be inducted in October after last year's induction ceremony was postponed due to the pandemic.  The 2020 Nebraska Athletics Hall of Fame class included Amanda Burgoyne (bowling, 2004-07), Eric Crouch (football, 1997-2001), Sam Francis (football and track & field, 1935-37), Maurtice Ivy (women’s basketball, 1985-88), Jordan Larson (volleyball, 2005-08), and legendary volleyball head coach Terry Pettit (1977-99). 

