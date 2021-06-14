Six of the eight spots taken for the College World Series

North Carolina State, Texas, Tennessee and Arizona wrapped up their NCAA Super Regionals and locked up spots in the College World Series in Omaha.
NC State knocked out top overall seed Arkansas with a 3-2 win in a deciding Game Three. Tennessee defeated LSU 15-6 and Texas beat South Florida 12-4 to complete two-game sweeps. Arizona closed out a three-game series against Mississippi with a 16-3 victory. Virginia beat Dallas Baptist 4-0 and Notre Dame defeated Mississippi State 9-1 to force deciding third games today. Vanderbilt and Stanford clinched CWS berths Saturday.