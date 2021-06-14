Six of the eight spots taken for the College World Series

North Carolina State, Texas, Tennessee and Arizona wrapped up their NCAA Super Regionals and locked up spots in the College World Series in Omaha. 

NC State knocked out top overall seed Arkansas with a 3-2 win in a deciding Game Three.  Tennessee defeated LSU 15-6 and Texas beat South Florida 12-4 to complete two-game sweeps.  Arizona closed out a three-game series against Mississippi with a 16-3 victory.  Virginia beat Dallas Baptist 4-0 and Notre Dame defeated Mississippi State 9-1 to force deciding third games today.  Vanderbilt and Stanford clinched CWS berths Saturday.

Tags

In other news

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, June 14, 2021

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, June 14, 2021

Chris Paul pumped in 37 points and the Phoenix Suns completed a four-game sweep in the NBA's Western Conference semifinals by downing the Nuggets, 125-118 in Denver.  Devin Booker had 34 points and ten rebounds for the Suns, who are in the Western Conference Finals for the first time in elev…