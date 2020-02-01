Siske, Blank, Matt Steffen, Kassmeier, Aaron Losing, Svehla, & Aschoff on Sportstalk on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com on Saturday morning from 9:00-10:00 AM

Saturday Morning (2/1):  Sportstalk on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com from 9:00-10:00 live from Market Grille at Hy-Vee West. 

This week, Joe Tjaden will talk boys basketball with Norfolk High’s Tony Siske, Lutheran High Northeast’s Kenny Blank, and Hartington Cedar Catholic’s Matt Steffen.  Girls hoops will be a topic with Norfolk Catholic’s Tim Kassmeier, Crofton’s Aaron Losing, & Northeast Hawks women’s coach Matt Svehla.  Also, Norfolk Catholic wrestling coach Henry Aschoff.  The show is podcasted to listen to anytime afterwards.

Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, January 31, 2020

Kobe Bryant’s final jersey number will be something this year’s NBA All-Stars play to reach.  The NBA says this year's game will have a new format.  The team that wins each quarter will receive money for charity.  Scores will be reset at the start of the second and third quarters.  They'll b…

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, January 30, 2020

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, January 30, 2020

Vanessa Bryant made her first public comment yesterday since the helicopter crash that killed her husband Kobe and their daughter, Gianna.  Vanessa Bryant wrote: “Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Ko…