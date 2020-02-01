Siske, Blank, Matt Steffen, Kassmeier, Aaron Losing, Svehla, & Aschoff on Sportstalk on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com on Saturday morning from 9:00-10:00 AM

Saturday Morning (2/1): Sportstalk on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com from 9:00-10:00 live from Market Grille at Hy-Vee West.
This week, Joe Tjaden will talk boys basketball with Norfolk High’s Tony Siske, Lutheran High Northeast’s Kenny Blank, and Hartington Cedar Catholic’s Matt Steffen. Girls hoops will be a topic with Norfolk Catholic’s Tim Kassmeier, Crofton’s Aaron Losing, & Northeast Hawks women’s coach Matt Svehla. Also, Norfolk Catholic wrestling coach Henry Aschoff. The show is podcasted to listen to anytime afterwards.