Shelsta, Blank, Kassmeier, Reichmuth, Svehla, Aschoff, & Schultze on Sportstalk from 9:00-10:00 Saturday morning on 106 KIX

Saturday Morning (1/23):  Sportstalk on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com from 9:00-10:00 AM live from Market Grille at Hy-Vee East. 

This week, Joe Tjaden will talk boys basketball with Norfolk High’s Matt Shelsta and Lutheran High Northeast’s Kenny Blank.  Girls hoops will be a topic with Norfolk Catholic’s Tim Kassmeier, Humphrey St. Francis’ Bryan Reichmuth, & Northeast Hawks women’s General Matt Svehla.  Also, Norfolk Catholic wrestling coach Henry Aschoff & Northeast Hawks volleyball general Amanda Schultze.

Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, January 22, 2021

