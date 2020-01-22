Seven City of Norfolk basketball teams in action on Tuesday night

All six high school City of Norfolk basketball teams were in action on Tuesday night.
The Norfolk High boys lost at home to Lincoln North Star 60-51. The Navigators' Donovan Williams had 26 points and 13 rebounds. Texas coach Shaka Smart was in the Panther gym recruiting Williams. Norfolk's Kallan Herman led his team with 13 points. The Panthers fall to 4-9 on the season. They've dropped two games in a row and four of their last five. The Norfolk girls won their fourth consecutive game and fifth in their last six contests after edging Lincoln North Star 41-39. Anden Baumann had nine points, six steals, and four rebounds in the win. She also made two freethrows with 14 seconds remaining that proved to be the difference. The Lady Panthers are now 9-5.
In games heard on 106 KIX, the Norfolk Catholic basketball teams were swept by Pierce. The NC boys lost to the Bluejays 58-55. Nate Brungardt had 18 points and five rebounds and Brennen Kelley added eleven points. Pierce' Dawson Watts had 19 points and nine boards and Gavin Larson netted 18 points and hit five three-pointers on the evening including a three-ball in the final minute as the Bluejays regained the lead. Pierce led 35-31 at halftime. The Knights fall to 6-7 while Pierce improves to 8-5. The Lady Bluejays beat Norfolk Catholic 38-34. Hanna Neesen had 17 points and hit five three-pointers for the Lady Knights while Pierce' Zoe Brenden had eleven points and four rebounds. Norfolk Catholic led 22-19 at halftime. They fall to 9-5 while the Lady Bluejays improve to 7-5.
The Lutheran High Northeast Eagles swept Walthill on the road. The Eagle boys were 46-39 winners. Jaxson Kant had 15 points and Ben Gebhardt scored 14 in the win. They improve to 9-5 on the season. The Lutheran High Northeast girls routed Walthill in their game 66-27. Mia Furst had twelve points and seven rebounds, Morgan Holdorf scored ten points, and Mia Wiederin had ten points, six assists, and four steals in the win. The Lady Eagles are now 6-9 on the season.
The Northeast Hawks women beat the Midland JV at home 87-79. Macey Kulhanek had 29 points and three steals in the win. Emina Hadzihusejnovi netted 19 points, nine rebounds, two steals, and two blocked shots. Breanna Stouffer had a double-double with 17 points, twelve boards, and two steals. Northeast led at halftime 47-32. They improve to 19-2 on the year and have won eleven games in a row and 13 of their last 14.