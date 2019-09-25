Semifinals & Championship matches held today in Senior Match Play Championship

Four players are left to play for the title after the first day of matches at the 9th Nebraska Senior Match Play Championship at Hillcrest Country Club yesterday.
The top seed Ed Wyatt of Lincoln will face Eric Murphy of Papillion and Fremont’s John Sajevic will take on Lincoln’s Michael Peterson in the other semifinal. Other semifinal matches are also set in the other three brackets. In the President’s Bracket, Omaha’s Skip Gist will take on Elkhorn’s David Allen in the first match, and Lincoln’s Brian Boesiger will face Lincoln’s John Fecht in the second semifinal. In the Bob Astleford Bracket, Lincoln’s Bob Roth is set to play Kearney’s Scott Maline, while Lincoln’s Stan Tafoya will play Omaha’s Hap Pocras. In the Sam Reynolds Net Bracket, North Platte’s Steve Thomalla and Waterloo’s Charlie Wurtz will square up in the first semifinal, while Belden’s Denny Morgan and Ashland’s Vince Takacs face-off in the second semifinal. The Semifinals begin at 8:00 AM today, with the Finals set to follow in the afternoon at 1:00.