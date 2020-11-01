Saturday's High School Volleyball Scoreboard

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

NSAA Playoffs=

District Final=

Class B=

District B-1=

Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Blair, 25-6, 25-19, 25-22

District B-2=

Omaha Duchesne Academy def. Norris, 25-18, 25-18, 25-16

District B-3=

Waverly def. Elkhorn North, 25-22, 25-13, 20-25, 25-19

District B-4=

Elkhorn def. Lexington, 25-13, 25-15, 25-17

District B-5=

Ashland-Greenwood def. Beatrice, 23-25, 25-16, 25-14, 25-20

District B-6=

York def. Hastings, 19-25, 25-16, 25-21, 25-16

District B-7=

Aurora def. Gering, 25-11, 20-25, 25-14, 25-16

District B-8=

Grand Island Northwest def. Seward, 25-20, 25-16, 25-10

Class C1=

District C1-1=

Wahoo def. Omaha Roncalli, 25-12, 25-10, 25-16

District C1-2=

St. Paul def. Gothenburg, 25-21, 25-21, 25-11

District C1-3=

Kearney Catholic def. Malcolm, 25-15, 25-19, 25-22

District C1-4=

Adams Central def. Grand Island Central Catholic, 19-25, 25-22, 26-24, 25-23

District C1-5=

Columbus Lakeview def. Wayne, 23-25, 25-20, 25-18, 26-28, 15-5

District C1-6=

Syracuse def. Sidney, 25-10, 25-10, 21-25, 18-25, 15-7

District C1-7=

Lincoln Lutheran def. Ogallala, 25-17, 19-25, 25-18, 25-13

District C1-8=

Broken Bow def. Oakland-Craig, 25-19, 25-20, 25-23

Class C2=

District C2-1=

Lutheran High Northeast def. Freeman, 25-6, 25-20, 25-12

District C2-2=

Norfolk Catholic def. Crofton, 25-11, 25-15, 25-22

District C2-3=

Overton def. Gordon/Rushville, 25-13, 25-11, 25-10

District C2-4=

Clarkson/Leigh def. Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur, 25-19, 25-19, 24-26, 25-18

District C2-5=

Centennial def. Thayer Central, 25-13, 25-21, 23-25, 18-25, 15-10

District C2-6=

Howells/Dodge def. South Loup, 25-14, 25-19, 25-20

District C2-7=

Superior def. Palmyra, 25-20, 25-18, 25-13

District C2-8=

Guardian Angels def. Fullerton, 25-16, 25-17, 25-19

Class D1=

District D1-2=

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. High Plains Community, 25-20, 25-22, 20-25, 25-20

District D1-3=

Archbishop Bergan def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-14, 25-18, 25-21

District D1-4=

Mead def. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 20-25, 25-17, 25-16, 25-19

District D1-5=

South Platte def. Cambridge

District D1-6=

Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 25-21, 25-21, 25-19

District D1-7=

Amherst def. North Platte St. Patrick's, 25-7, 25-10, 25-14

District D1-8=

Johnson-Brock def. Kenesaw, 25-15, 25-19, 25-22

Class D2=

District D2-1=

Diller-Odell def. Cody-Kilgore, 25-13, 25-14, 25-12

District D2-2=

CWC def. Wauneta-Palisade, 25-9, 25-21, 25-17

District D2-3=

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Sioux County, 25-19, 25-11, 25-13

District D2-4=

Falls City Sacred Heart def. Franklin, 25-16, 25-19, 25-13

District D2-5=

Humphrey St. Francis def. Twin Loup, 25-13, 25-15, 25-18

District D2-6=

Nebraska Christian def. Bertrand, 25-16, 22-25, 25-20, 25-14

District D2-7=

Mullen def. Garden County, 25-21, 25-15, 16-25, 25-11

District D2-8=

Wynot def. Exeter/Milligan, 20-25, 25-21, 25-21, 25-21

