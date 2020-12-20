Saturday's High School Basketball Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adams Central 61, Chase County 22

Alliance 61, Sidney 47

Alma 49, Red Cloud 32

Amherst 44, Sandy Creek 29

Arlington 53, Tekamah-Herman 22

Aurora 52, Grand Island Northwest 30

Battle Creek 50, West Holt 35

Beatrice 53, Omaha Roncalli 46, OT

Bellevue West 62, Grand Island 17

Bennington 69, Crete 43

Boone Central/Newman Grove 67, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 48

Bridgeport 57, Chadron 44

Centennial 36, Superior 35

Central Valley 56, CWC 27

Centura 53, Ord 36

Colome, S.D. 44, Cody-Kilgore 25

Columbus Lakeview 47, David City 41

Cozad 57, Ainsworth 50

Doniphan-Trumbull 63, Yutan 53

Douglas County West 64, Omaha Christian Academy 27

Dundy County-Stratton 67, Perkins County 60

Elgin Public/Pope John 48, Boyd County 45

Elkhorn Mount Michael 61, Elkhorn North 55

Elkhorn South 59, Bellevue East 38

Elkhorn Valley 45, Plainview 35

Falls City Sacred Heart 45, St. Joseph Le Blond, Mo. 43

Grand Island Central Catholic 39, Omaha Skutt Catholic 23

Heartland Lutheran 26, Harvard 21

Howells/Dodge 66, Clarkson/Leigh 35

Humphrey St. Francis 71, Fullerton 64

Hyannis 54, Twin Loup 41

Lincoln Christian 51, Archbishop Bergan 39

Lincoln Lutheran 60, Aquinas 42

Lincoln North Star 69, Omaha South 48

Lincoln Pius X 40, Gretna 36

Lincoln Southeast 69, Omaha Westside 45

Loomis 81, Brady 36

Louisville 67, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 52

Lusk, Wyo. 55, Sioux County 20

McCook 67, Holdrege 43

McCool Junction 69, Heartland 67

Mead 73, East Butler 52

Milford 56, Ashland-Greenwood 53

Millard West 78, Lincoln High 60

Mitchell 64, Morrill 53

Norfolk 73, North Platte 70

Oakland-Craig 61, Madison 36

Ogallala 59, Hershey 53

Omaha Burke 63, Millard South 53

Omaha Central 68, Omaha North 46

Omaha Creighton Prep 74, Lincoln Southwest 67

Papillion-LaVista 72, Fremont 50

Papillion-LaVista South 81, Omaha Northwest 46

Pleasanton 84, Wilcox-Hildreth 54

Raymond Central 59, Malcolm 57

Sandhills Valley 48, Wauneta-Palisade 32

Schuyler 35, Lexington 31

Shelby/Rising City 65, Giltner 31

Shelton 43, Bertrand 34

St. Thomas More, S.D. 67, Scottsbluff 51

Stuart 40, Burke, S.D. 39

Sutton 72, Nebraska Christian 39

Waverly 49, Kearney Catholic 43

Wayne 55, O'Neill 43

Wilber-Clatonia 37, Fillmore Central 32

Wynot 50, Randolph 49

York 40, Hastings 28

2020 SEM Pre-Holiday Tournament=

Championship=

Ansley-Litchfield 56, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 47

Consolation=

Sandhills/Thedford 61, Hi-Line 52

Cougar Classic=

Platteview 54, Blair 43

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Fort Calhoun vs. Plattsmouth, ppd.

Hemingford vs. Leyton, ppd.

Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer vs. Southern, ppd.

Kimball vs. Bayard, ppd.

Wood River vs. Gibbon, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ainsworth 47, Cozad 38

Alma 54, Red Cloud 20

Anselmo-Merna 38, Burwell 31

Arlington 52, Tekamah-Herman 42

Battle Creek 44, West Holt 31

Beatrice 55, Omaha Roncalli 35

Bellevue East 44, Elkhorn South 41

Bellevue West 62, Grand Island 17

Bridgeport 65, Chadron 31

Broken Bow 44, St. Paul 30

Burke, S.D. 61, Stuart 32

CWC 68, Central Valley 23

Centennial 47, Superior 40

Clarkson/Leigh 54, Howells/Dodge 52

Colome, S.D. 58, Cody-Kilgore 48

Columbus Lakeview 31, David City 28

Columbus Scotus 51, West Point-Beemer 41

Creighton 60, Niobrara/Verdigre 42

Crete 63, Bennington 37

Douglas County West 53, Omaha Christian Academy 28

Dundy County-Stratton 54, Perkins County 33

Elgin Public/Pope John 49, Boyd County 24

Elkhorn North 62, Omaha Mercy 14

Elkhorn Valley 35, Plainview 30

Falls City Sacred Heart 71, St. Joseph Le Blond, Mo. 51

Fillmore Central 52, Wilber-Clatonia 27

Fort Calhoun 44, Plattsmouth 26

Fremont 72, Papillion-LaVista 71

Grand Island Northwest 50, Aurora 31

Guardian Angels 76, Norfolk Catholic 36

Heartland Lutheran 35, Harvard 25

Humphrey St. Francis 72, Fullerton 43

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 58, Boone Central/Newman Grove 36

Kearney 50, Columbus 33

Lincoln Christian 47, Archbishop Bergan 26

Lincoln East 53, Millard North 34

Lincoln High 67, Millard West 45

Lincoln Lutheran 37, Aquinas 27

Lincoln North Star 70, Omaha South 30

Lincoln Pius X 42, Gretna 29

Lincoln Southwest 50, Omaha Marian 37

Loomis 47, Brady 17

McCook 34, Holdrege 26

McCool Junction 39, Heartland 28

Mead 48, East Butler 41

Millard South 60, Omaha Burke 17

Morrill 53, Mitchell 45

North Platte 39, Norfolk 24

O'Neill 33, Wayne 25

Oakland-Craig 48, Madison 8

Ogallala 46, Hershey 42

Omaha Central 75, Omaha North 34

Omaha Northwest 63, Papillion-LaVista South 59, OT

Omaha Westside 49, Lincoln Southeast 27

Ord 63, Centura 38

Pender 64, Stanton 22

Pleasanton 70, Wilcox-Hildreth 26

Shelby/Rising City 49, Giltner 21

Shelton 42, Bertrand 20

Sidney 67, Alliance 24

Sioux County 53, Lusk, Wyo. 40

Southern 58, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 31

St. Thomas More, S.D. 66, Scottsbluff 39

Sutton 62, Nebraska Christian 45

Twin Loup 65, Hyannis 6

Wauneta-Palisade 84, Sandhills Valley 24

Wood River 62, Gibbon 26

Wynot 42, Randolph 16

York 40, Hastings 28

2020 SEM Pre-Holiday Tournament=

Championship=

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 39, Ansley-Litchfield 32

Consolation=

Sandhills/Thedford 46, Hi-Line 38

Cougar Classic=

Blair 63, Platteview 45

Omaha Gross Catholic 58, Omaha Duchesne Academy 33

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Falls City vs. Conestoga, ppd.

Hemingford vs. Leyton, ppd. to Jan 22nd.

Kimball vs. Bayard, ppd.

Lexington vs. Schuyler, ppd.

Lincoln Northeast vs. Omaha Bryan, ccd.

