Saturday's High School Basketball Scoreboard

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adams Central 42, Winnebago 38
Ansley-Litchfield 66, Elm Creek 48
Arcadia-Loup City 63, Central Valley 51
Archbishop Bergan 45, Aquinas 33
Ashland-Greenwood 60, Louisville 59
Auburn 61, Elmwood-Murdock 23
Battle Creek 74, Norfolk Catholic 53
Beatrice 57, Aurora 35
Bennington 61, Omaha Gross Catholic 28
Brady 70, Twin Loup 60
Bridgeport 50, Sutherland 12
Broken Bow 61, Minden 38
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 44, Lawrence-Nelson 20
Burwell 59, West Holt 40
Cornerstone Christian 58, Whiting, Iowa 17
Cozad 46, Valentine 43
Cross County 62, Malcolm 55
David City 55, Fillmore Central 41
Doniphan-Trumbull 64, Kenesaw 32
Elgin Public/Pope John 54, Wausa 43
Elkhorn North 62, Weeping Water 22
Elkhorn South 77, Omaha Burke 62
Elkhorn Valley 50, CWC 27
Fairbury 56, Thayer Central 50
Freeman 49, Falls City 33
Garden County 42, Crawford 30
Gothenburg 84, Perkins County 66
Grand Island 54, Bellevue East 50
Grand Island Central Catholic 65, North Platte 35
Grand Island Northwest 52, Seward 41
Gretna 56, Omaha South 52
Guardian Angels 44, Crofton 33
Harvard 39, Axtell 31
Hastings 52, Gering 38
Hastings St. Cecilia 52, Blue Hill 34
Heartland 74, Hampton 24
Hershey 39, North Platte St. Patrick's 37
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 60, Shelby/Rising City 38
Johnson County Central 46, Pawnee City 30
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 79, Randolph 29
Lincoln Christian 64, Sutton 48
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 57, Conestoga 55
Loomis 73, Bertrand 66
Madison 63, St. Edward 51
Maxwell 42, Mullen 21
Milford 73, Lincoln Lutheran 59
Millard North 89, Papillion-LaVista 74
Mitchell 70, Hemingford 32
Nebraska Christian 46, Heartland Lutheran 23
Niobrara/Verdigre 33, Bloomfield 30
Norris 64, Blair 50
Oakland-Craig 57, Howells/Dodge 48
Ogallala 68, Chase County 58
Omaha Benson 62, Fremont 60
Omaha Central 72, Kearney 65
Omaha Concordia 63, Omaha Roncalli 55
Omaha Creighton Prep 42, Millard West 40
Omaha Skutt Catholic 87, Alliance 40
Omaha Westside 85, Norfolk 64
Osmond 63, Plainview 27
Papillion-LaVista South 91, Omaha Bryan 52
Paxton 48, Potter-Dix 47
Pierce 57, Hartington-Newcastle 27
Plattsmouth 49, Schuyler 39
Pleasanton 70, South Loup 57
Ponca 66, Irene-Wakonda, S.D. 43
Sandhills Valley 67, South Platte 48
Sandhills/Thedford 53, North Central 50
Scottsbluff 55, Cody, Wyo. 38
Sidney 70, Bayard 56
Sioux City, East, Iowa 79, South Sioux City 31
Southern 51, Deshler 35
Southern Valley 48, Overton 23
Spalding Academy 64, Cedar Bluffs 28
Stuart 67, Cody-Kilgore 16
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 58, Red Cloud 32
Syracuse 46, Raymond Central 39
Tri County 53, Centennial 39
Twin River 63, Tekamah-Herman 35
Wayne 55, Columbus Lakeview 40
Wilber-Clatonia 45, Superior 32
York 37, Lexington 23
Cattle Trail Invitational=
Championship=
Dundy County-Stratton 62, Medicine Valley 46
Fifth Place=
Maywood-Hayes Center 53, Wauneta-Palisade 32
Seventh Place=
Oberlin-Decatur, Kan. 47, Southwest 42
Third Place=
Hitchcock County 52, Arapahoe 30
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
College View Academy vs. Elba, ppd.
Elkhorn vs. Boys Town, ppd.
Great Plains Lutheran, S.D. vs. Nebraska Lutheran, ccd.
Morrill vs. Kimball, ppd. to Jan 11th.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adams Central 58, Winnebago 54
Arcadia-Loup City 34, Central Valley 33
Archbishop Bergan 64, Aquinas 27
Ashland-Greenwood 44, Louisville 39
Axtell 43, Harvard 26
Bellevue East 64, Grand Island 20
Bridgeport 75, Sutherland 15
Broken Bow 49, Minden 34
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 60, Lawrence-Nelson 28
Burwell 41, West Holt 37
CWC 69, Elkhorn Valley 39
Cedar Bluffs 42, Spalding Academy 33
Centennial 66, Tri County 28
Chase County 55, Ogallala 39
Cody-Kilgore 49, Stuart 29
Colby, Kan. 54, McCook 31
Cornerstone Christian 50, Whiting, Iowa 45
Crawford 41, Garden County 28
David City 51, Fillmore Central 43
Douglas County West 43, Omaha Concordia 36
Elgin Public/Pope John 55, Wausa 34
Elkhorn 52, Omaha Roncalli 22
Elkhorn North 62, Weeping Water 40
Elm Creek 66, Ansley-Litchfield 33
Falls City 35, Freeman 31
Fremont 71, Omaha Benson 41
Gothenburg 46, Perkins County 16
Grand Island Central Catholic 68, North Platte 59
Grand Island Northwest 57, Seward 40
Guardian Angels 69, Crofton 41
Hastings 52, Gering 38
Hastings St. Cecilia 51, Blue Hill 27
Heartland 36, Hampton 33
Hershey 68, North Platte 59
Howells/Dodge 48, Oakland-Craig 29
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 56, Shelby/Rising City 28
Irene-Wakonda, S.D. 69, Ponca 41
Kearney Catholic 52, Alliance 19
Kenesaw 49, Doniphan-Trumbull 28
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 32, Randolph 23
Lincoln Lutheran 42, Milford 34
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 57, Conestoga 26
Loomis 49, Bertrand 34
Madison 50, St. Edward 22
Malcolm 44, Cross County 30
Millard North 65, Papillion-LaVista 46
Mitchell 57, Hemingford 19
Mullen 52, Maxwell 22
Nebraska Christian 55, Heartland Lutheran 18
Norfolk 44, Omaha Westside 29
Norris 62, Blair 38
North Central 60, Sandhills/Thedford 13
North Platte St. Patrick's 68, Hershey 40
Omaha Burke 53, Elkhorn South 46
Omaha Duchesne Academy 55, Ralston 14
Omaha Gross Catholic 43, Bennington 36
Omaha Marian 40, Millard West 34
Overton 61, Southern Valley 46
Paxton 38, Potter-Dix 23
Pierce 50, Hartington-Newcastle 21
Plainview 60, Osmond 56
Pleasanton 66, South Loup 24
Sidney 69, Bayard 28
Sioux City, East, Iowa 69, South Sioux City 65
South Platte 74, Sandhills Valley 26
Summerland 49, Boyd County 37
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 36, Red Cloud 16
Superior 40, Wilber-Clatonia 26
Sutton 52, Lincoln Christian 43
Syracuse 59, Raymond Central 13
Tekamah-Herman 53, Twin River 34
Thayer Central 39, Fairbury 29
Valentine 36, Cozad 34
Wayne 48, Columbus Lakeview 45
York 75, Lexington 45
Cattle Trail Invitational=
Championship=
Maywood-Hayes Center 55, Wauneta-Palisade 46
Fifth Place=
Medicine Valley 45, Southwest 27
Seventh Place=
Arapahoe 59, Hitchcock County 33
Third Place=
Dundy County-Stratton 42, Oberlin-Decatur, Kan. 23
Gillette Tournament=
Cody, Wyo. 52, Scottsbluff 47
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
College View Academy vs. Elba, ppd. to Feb 7th.
Great Plains Lutheran, S.D. vs. Nebraska Lutheran, ccd.
Morrill vs. Kimball, ppd. to Jan 11th.
Papillion-LaVista South vs. Omaha Bryan, ppd.