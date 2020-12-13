Saturday's High School Basketball Scoreboard

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adams Central 42, Winnebago 38

Ansley-Litchfield 66, Elm Creek 48

Arcadia-Loup City 63, Central Valley 51

Archbishop Bergan 45, Aquinas 33

Ashland-Greenwood 60, Louisville 59

Auburn 61, Elmwood-Murdock 23

Battle Creek 74, Norfolk Catholic 53

Beatrice 57, Aurora 35

Bennington 61, Omaha Gross Catholic 28

Brady 70, Twin Loup 60

Bridgeport 50, Sutherland 12

Broken Bow 61, Minden 38

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 44, Lawrence-Nelson 20

Burwell 59, West Holt 40

Cornerstone Christian 58, Whiting, Iowa 17

Cozad 46, Valentine 43

Cross County 62, Malcolm 55

David City 55, Fillmore Central 41

Doniphan-Trumbull 64, Kenesaw 32

Elgin Public/Pope John 54, Wausa 43

Elkhorn North 62, Weeping Water 22

Elkhorn South 77, Omaha Burke 62

Elkhorn Valley 50, CWC 27

Fairbury 56, Thayer Central 50

Freeman 49, Falls City 33

Garden County 42, Crawford 30

Gothenburg 84, Perkins County 66

Grand Island 54, Bellevue East 50

Grand Island Central Catholic 65, North Platte 35

Grand Island Northwest 52, Seward 41

Gretna 56, Omaha South 52

Guardian Angels 44, Crofton 33

Harvard 39, Axtell 31

Hastings 52, Gering 38

Hastings St. Cecilia 52, Blue Hill 34

Heartland 74, Hampton 24

Hershey 39, North Platte St. Patrick's 37

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 60, Shelby/Rising City 38

Johnson County Central 46, Pawnee City 30

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 79, Randolph 29

Lincoln Christian 64, Sutton 48

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 57, Conestoga 55

Loomis 73, Bertrand 66

Madison 63, St. Edward 51

Maxwell 42, Mullen 21

Milford 73, Lincoln Lutheran 59

Millard North 89, Papillion-LaVista 74

Mitchell 70, Hemingford 32

Nebraska Christian 46, Heartland Lutheran 23

Niobrara/Verdigre 33, Bloomfield 30

Norris 64, Blair 50

Oakland-Craig 57, Howells/Dodge 48

Ogallala 68, Chase County 58

Omaha Benson 62, Fremont 60

Omaha Central 72, Kearney 65

Omaha Concordia 63, Omaha Roncalli 55

Omaha Creighton Prep 42, Millard West 40

Omaha Skutt Catholic 87, Alliance 40

Omaha Westside 85, Norfolk 64

Osmond 63, Plainview 27

Papillion-LaVista South 91, Omaha Bryan 52

Paxton 48, Potter-Dix 47

Pierce 57, Hartington-Newcastle 27

Plattsmouth 49, Schuyler 39

Pleasanton 70, South Loup 57

Ponca 66, Irene-Wakonda, S.D. 43

Sandhills Valley 67, South Platte 48

Sandhills/Thedford 53, North Central 50

Scottsbluff 55, Cody, Wyo. 38

Sidney 70, Bayard 56

Sioux City, East, Iowa 79, South Sioux City 31

Southern 51, Deshler 35

Southern Valley 48, Overton 23

Spalding Academy 64, Cedar Bluffs 28

Stuart 67, Cody-Kilgore 16

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 58, Red Cloud 32

Syracuse 46, Raymond Central 39

Tri County 53, Centennial 39

Twin River 63, Tekamah-Herman 35

Wayne 55, Columbus Lakeview 40

Wilber-Clatonia 45, Superior 32

York 37, Lexington 23

Cattle Trail Invitational=

Championship=

Dundy County-Stratton 62, Medicine Valley 46

Fifth Place=

Maywood-Hayes Center 53, Wauneta-Palisade 32

Seventh Place=

Oberlin-Decatur, Kan. 47, Southwest 42

Third Place=

Hitchcock County 52, Arapahoe 30

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

College View Academy vs. Elba, ppd.

Elkhorn vs. Boys Town, ppd.

Great Plains Lutheran, S.D. vs. Nebraska Lutheran, ccd.

Morrill vs. Kimball, ppd. to Jan 11th.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adams Central 58, Winnebago 54

Arcadia-Loup City 34, Central Valley 33

Archbishop Bergan 64, Aquinas 27

Ashland-Greenwood 44, Louisville 39

Axtell 43, Harvard 26

Bellevue East 64, Grand Island 20

Bridgeport 75, Sutherland 15

Broken Bow 49, Minden 34

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 60, Lawrence-Nelson 28

Burwell 41, West Holt 37

CWC 69, Elkhorn Valley 39

Cedar Bluffs 42, Spalding Academy 33

Centennial 66, Tri County 28

Chase County 55, Ogallala 39

Cody-Kilgore 49, Stuart 29

Colby, Kan. 54, McCook 31

Cornerstone Christian 50, Whiting, Iowa 45

Crawford 41, Garden County 28

David City 51, Fillmore Central 43

Douglas County West 43, Omaha Concordia 36

Elgin Public/Pope John 55, Wausa 34

Elkhorn 52, Omaha Roncalli 22

Elkhorn North 62, Weeping Water 40

Elm Creek 66, Ansley-Litchfield 33

Falls City 35, Freeman 31

Fremont 71, Omaha Benson 41

Gothenburg 46, Perkins County 16

Grand Island Central Catholic 68, North Platte 59

Grand Island Northwest 57, Seward 40

Guardian Angels 69, Crofton 41

Hastings 52, Gering 38

Hastings St. Cecilia 51, Blue Hill 27

Heartland 36, Hampton 33

Hershey 68, North Platte 59

Howells/Dodge 48, Oakland-Craig 29

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 56, Shelby/Rising City 28

Irene-Wakonda, S.D. 69, Ponca 41

Kearney Catholic 52, Alliance 19

Kenesaw 49, Doniphan-Trumbull 28

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 32, Randolph 23

Lincoln Lutheran 42, Milford 34

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 57, Conestoga 26

Loomis 49, Bertrand 34

Madison 50, St. Edward 22

Malcolm 44, Cross County 30

Millard North 65, Papillion-LaVista 46

Mitchell 57, Hemingford 19

Mullen 52, Maxwell 22

Nebraska Christian 55, Heartland Lutheran 18

Norfolk 44, Omaha Westside 29

Norris 62, Blair 38

North Central 60, Sandhills/Thedford 13

North Platte St. Patrick's 68, Hershey 40

Omaha Burke 53, Elkhorn South 46

Omaha Duchesne Academy 55, Ralston 14

Omaha Gross Catholic 43, Bennington 36

Omaha Marian 40, Millard West 34

Overton 61, Southern Valley 46

Paxton 38, Potter-Dix 23

Pierce 50, Hartington-Newcastle 21

Plainview 60, Osmond 56

Pleasanton 66, South Loup 24

Sidney 69, Bayard 28

Sioux City, East, Iowa 69, South Sioux City 65

South Platte 74, Sandhills Valley 26

Summerland 49, Boyd County 37

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 36, Red Cloud 16

Superior 40, Wilber-Clatonia 26

Sutton 52, Lincoln Christian 43

Syracuse 59, Raymond Central 13

Tekamah-Herman 53, Twin River 34

Thayer Central 39, Fairbury 29

Valentine 36, Cozad 34

Wayne 48, Columbus Lakeview 45

York 75, Lexington 45

Cattle Trail Invitational=

Championship=

Maywood-Hayes Center 55, Wauneta-Palisade 46

Fifth Place=

Medicine Valley 45, Southwest 27

Seventh Place=

Arapahoe 59, Hitchcock County 33

Third Place=

Dundy County-Stratton 42, Oberlin-Decatur, Kan. 23

Gillette Tournament=

Cody, Wyo. 52, Scottsbluff 47

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

College View Academy vs. Elba, ppd. to Feb 7th.

Great Plains Lutheran, S.D. vs. Nebraska Lutheran, ccd.

Morrill vs. Kimball, ppd. to Jan 11th.

Papillion-LaVista South vs. Omaha Bryan, ppd.

