Saturday's Volleyball District Final Scores

VOLLEYBALL
C1-1 District Final
St. Paul def. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, 25-14, 25-15, 25-15
C1-2 District Final
Wahoo def. Omaha Roncalli, 25-18, 25-13, 25-16
C1-3 District Final
Lincoln Lutheran def. Ashland-Greenwood, 25-15, 25-18, 25-13
C1-4 District Final
Broken Bow def. Kearney Catholic, 25-22, 18-25, 26-24, 25-22
C1-5 District Final
Wayne def. Chase County, 25-12, 19-25, 25-17, 25-12
C1-6 District Final
Chadron def. Malcolm, 25-14, 16-25, 25-10, 23-25, 15-11
C1-7 District Final
Norfolk Catholic def. Southern Valley, 25-22, 23-25, 25-22, 25-15
C1-8 District Final
Battle Creek def. Syracuse, 25-12, 21-25, 25-20, 25-22
C2-1 District Final
Hastings St. Cecilia def. Bridgeport, 25-8, 25-9
C2-2 District Final
Superior def. Johnson County Central, 25-10, 25-18, 25-11
C2-3 District Final
Grand Island Central Catholic def. Nebraska City Lourdes, 25-20, 25-20, 25-22
C2-4 District Final
Lutheran High Northeast def. Centura, 25-17, 21-25, 25-19, 25-14
C2-5 District Final
Arcadia-Loup City def. Ponca, 25-23, 32-30, 25-19
C2-6 District Final
Wisner-Pilger def. Mead, 20-25, 26-24, 25-18, 25-23
C2-7 District Final
Bishop Neumann def. Thayer Central, 28-26, 25-12, 26-24
C2-8 District Final
Summerland def. South Loup, 25-13, 25-19, 25-11
Class B-1
Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Bennington, 25-7, 25-11, 25-13
Class B-2
Waverly def. Lexington, 25-5, 25-11, 25-9
Class B-3
Sidney def. Beatrice, 25-20, 25-15, 25-23
Class B-4
Norris def. Omaha Gross Catholic, 25-13, 25-7, 25-12
Class B-5
Platteview def. York, 25-13, 25-11, 25-17
Class B-6
Omaha Duchesne Academy def. Seward, 25-6, 25-14, 25-18
Class B-7
Grand Island Northwest def. Alliance, 25-11, 25-19, 25-17
Class B-8
Hastings def. Aurora, 22-25, 25-21, 25-19, 25-19
D1-1 District Final
Pleasanton def. Sutherland, 25-14, 25-17, 25-13
D1-2 District Final
Diller-Odell def. Kenesaw, 26-24, 25-21, 25-22
D1-3 District Final
CWC def. Fullerton, 25-22, 25-9, 22-25, 25-17
D1-4 District Final
Archbishop Bergan def. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, 25-20, 25-16, 25-16
D1-5 District Final
Overton def. Cambridge, 15-25, 25-18, 25-20, 25-13
D1-6 District Final
Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Johnson-Brock, 25-22, 22-25, 14-25, 25-23, 15-10
D1-7 District Final
Central Valley def. Maywood-Hayes Center, 25-14, 25-20, 25-21
D1-8 District Final
Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer def. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 23-25, 25-14, 25-18, 25-18
D2-1 District Final
Lawrence-Nelson def. Cody-Kilgore, 25-21, 25-17, 25-15
D2-2 District Final
Wynot def. Mullen, 25-17, 25-20, 21-25, 25-11
D2-3 District Final
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Exeter/Milligan, 25-13, 25-15, 25-19
D2-4 District Final
Garden County def. Twin Loup, 21-25, 25-18, 25-23, 21-25, 15-12
D2-5 District Final
Humphrey St. Francis def. Stuart, 25-16, 25-18, 25-14
D2-6 District Final
Bertrand def. Winside, 25-9, 25-23, 25-6
D2-7 District Final
Giltner def. Nebraska Christian, 25-8, 22-25, 25-22, 25-14
D2-8 District Final
Falls City Sacred Heart def. Wauneta-Palisade, 25-21, 25-13, 25-14