Saturday's Volleyball District Final Scores

VOLLEYBALL

 

 C1-1 District Final

     St. Paul def. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, 25-14, 25-15, 25-15

 C1-2 District Final

     Wahoo def. Omaha Roncalli, 25-18, 25-13, 25-16

 C1-3 District Final

     Lincoln Lutheran def. Ashland-Greenwood, 25-15, 25-18, 25-13

 C1-4 District Final

     Broken Bow def. Kearney Catholic, 25-22, 18-25, 26-24, 25-22

 C1-5 District Final

     Wayne def. Chase County, 25-12, 19-25, 25-17, 25-12

 C1-6 District Final

     Chadron def. Malcolm, 25-14, 16-25, 25-10, 23-25, 15-11

 C1-7 District Final

     Norfolk Catholic def. Southern Valley, 25-22, 23-25, 25-22, 25-15

 C1-8 District Final

     Battle Creek def. Syracuse, 25-12, 21-25, 25-20, 25-22

 C2-1 District Final

     Hastings St. Cecilia def. Bridgeport, 25-8, 25-9

 C2-2 District Final

     Superior def. Johnson County Central, 25-10, 25-18, 25-11

 C2-3 District Final

     Grand Island Central Catholic def. Nebraska City Lourdes, 25-20, 25-20, 25-22

 C2-4 District Final

     Lutheran High Northeast def. Centura, 25-17, 21-25, 25-19, 25-14

 C2-5 District Final

     Arcadia-Loup City def. Ponca, 25-23, 32-30, 25-19

 C2-6 District Final

     Wisner-Pilger def. Mead, 20-25, 26-24, 25-18, 25-23

 C2-7 District Final

     Bishop Neumann def. Thayer Central, 28-26, 25-12, 26-24

 C2-8 District Final

     Summerland def. South Loup, 25-13, 25-19, 25-11

 Class B-1

     Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Bennington, 25-7, 25-11, 25-13

 Class B-2

     Waverly def. Lexington, 25-5, 25-11, 25-9

 Class B-3

     Sidney def. Beatrice, 25-20, 25-15, 25-23

 Class B-4

     Norris def. Omaha Gross Catholic, 25-13, 25-7, 25-12

 Class B-5

     Platteview def. York, 25-13, 25-11, 25-17

 Class B-6

     Omaha Duchesne Academy def. Seward, 25-6, 25-14, 25-18

 Class B-7

     Grand Island Northwest def. Alliance, 25-11, 25-19, 25-17

 Class B-8

     Hastings def. Aurora, 22-25, 25-21, 25-19, 25-19

 D1-1 District Final

     Pleasanton def. Sutherland, 25-14, 25-17, 25-13

 D1-2 District Final

     Diller-Odell def. Kenesaw, 26-24, 25-21, 25-22

 D1-3 District Final

     CWC def. Fullerton, 25-22, 25-9, 22-25, 25-17

 D1-4 District Final

     Archbishop Bergan def. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, 25-20, 25-16, 25-16

 D1-5 District Final

     Overton def. Cambridge, 15-25, 25-18, 25-20, 25-13

 D1-6 District Final

     Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Johnson-Brock, 25-22, 22-25, 14-25, 25-23, 15-10

 D1-7 District Final

     Central Valley def. Maywood-Hayes Center, 25-14, 25-20, 25-21

 D1-8 District Final

     Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer def. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 23-25, 25-14, 25-18, 25-18

 D2-1 District Final

     Lawrence-Nelson def. Cody-Kilgore, 25-21, 25-17, 25-15

 D2-2 District Final

     Wynot def. Mullen, 25-17, 25-20, 21-25, 25-11

 D2-3 District Final

     Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Exeter/Milligan, 25-13, 25-15, 25-19

 D2-4 District Final

     Garden County def. Twin Loup, 21-25, 25-18, 25-23, 21-25, 15-12

 D2-5 District Final

     Humphrey St. Francis def. Stuart, 25-16, 25-18, 25-14

 D2-6 District Final

     Bertrand def. Winside, 25-9, 25-23, 25-6

 D2-7 District Final

     Giltner def. Nebraska Christian, 25-8, 22-25, 25-22, 25-14

 D2-8 District Final

     Falls City Sacred Heart def. Wauneta-Palisade, 25-21, 25-13, 25-14

Tags

In other news

Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, November 1, 2019

Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, November 1, 2019

Jaxson Kant scored his eighth touchdown of the game, a six-yard TD run with 22 seconds left in the fourth quarter and Lutheran High Northeast survived a broken up Lourdes Central Catholic pass play in the endzone on the final play of the game as the Eagles outlasted the Knights 56-52 in an o…