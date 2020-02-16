Saturday's High School Basketball Scoreboard

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Allen 54, Bloomfield 45

Alliance 62, Brush, Colo. 50

Aquinas 46, Nebraska City Lourdes 44

Aurora 62, Ralston 56

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 61, Hastings 57

Bellevue East 65, Lincoln East 38

Bellevue West 84, Lincoln High 60

Boys Town 59, Milford 49

Centennial 56, Malcolm 40

Chadron 60, Newcastle, Wyo. 48

Chase County 64, Cambridge 45

Columbus Lakeview 48, Columbus Scotus 36

Elkhorn Valley 69, St. Edward 35

Gordon/Rushville 46, Morrill 45

Grand Island 62, Grand Island Central Catholic 56

Gretna 57, Lincoln Southwest 45

Hartington CC 65 Lutheran High NE 61

Harvard 52, Nebraska Lutheran 37

Humphrey St. Francis 63, Shelby/Rising City 54

Kenesaw 52, Bertrand 49

Lincoln Christian 49, Norris 48

Lincoln North Star 67, Millard West 56

Mitchell 88, Burns, Wyo. 51

Omaha Benson 75, Millard South 70

Omaha Burke 77, Fremont 53

Omaha Central 72, Lincoln Northeast 50

Omaha Creighton Prep 70, Rockhurst, Mo. 65

Omaha Northwest 84, Norfolk 67

Omaha Skutt Catholic 74, Lexington 44

Omaha South 58, Lincoln Pius X 47

Papillion-LaVista South 51, Lincoln Southeast 49

Ponca 61, Battle Creek 54

St. Paul 76, Holdrege 27

Wahoo 69, Ashland-Greenwood 58

Wauneta-Palisade 67, Arthur County 45

Weeping Water 64, Heartland Christian, Iowa 52

Heartland Hoops Classic=

Auburn 73, Ogallala 68

Falls City Sacred Heart 47, Fullerton 38

IMG Academy-Blue, Fla. 74, Millard North 69

Kearney 73, Elkhorn Mount Michael 50

Yutan 67, Elm Creek 47

Sacred Hoops Classic=

McLaughlin, S.D. 79, Winnebago 77

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arthur County 45, Wauneta-Palisade 44

Bertrand 43, Kenesaw 34

Brush, Colo. 59, Alliance 50

Chadron 57, Newcastle, Wyo. 43

Chase County 49, Cambridge 42

Elkhorn South 56, Grand Island 19

Elmwood-Murdock 48, Conestoga 34

Fremont 78, Omaha Burke 51

Harvard 50, Nebraska Lutheran 43

Lincoln East 63, Bellevue East 43

Lincoln High 75, Bellevue West 57

Lincoln Northeast 49, Omaha Central 47

Lincoln Pius X 65, Omaha South 32

Lincoln Southwest 42, Gretna 35

Millard South 68, Omaha Benson 17

Millard West 54, Lincoln North Star 42

Minatare 52, Hyannis 27

Mitchell 47, Burns, Wyo. 18

Morrill 49, Gordon/Rushville 41

Norfolk 61, Omaha Northwest 56

Norris 49, Lincoln Christian 40

Omaha Westside 64, Kearney 42

Papillion-LaVista South 67, Lincoln Southeast 48

South Sioux City 58, Elkhorn 46

St. Paul 53, Holdrege 19

Sacred Hoops Classic=

Winnebago 60, Dupree, S.D. 52

