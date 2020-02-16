Saturday's High School Basketball Scoreboard

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Allen 54, Bloomfield 45
Alliance 62, Brush, Colo. 50
Aquinas 46, Nebraska City Lourdes 44
Aurora 62, Ralston 56
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 61, Hastings 57
Bellevue East 65, Lincoln East 38
Bellevue West 84, Lincoln High 60
Boys Town 59, Milford 49
Centennial 56, Malcolm 40
Chadron 60, Newcastle, Wyo. 48
Chase County 64, Cambridge 45
Columbus Lakeview 48, Columbus Scotus 36
Elkhorn Valley 69, St. Edward 35
Gordon/Rushville 46, Morrill 45
Grand Island 62, Grand Island Central Catholic 56
Gretna 57, Lincoln Southwest 45
Hartington CC 65 Lutheran High NE 61
Harvard 52, Nebraska Lutheran 37
Humphrey St. Francis 63, Shelby/Rising City 54
Kenesaw 52, Bertrand 49
Lincoln Christian 49, Norris 48
Lincoln North Star 67, Millard West 56
Mitchell 88, Burns, Wyo. 51
Omaha Benson 75, Millard South 70
Omaha Burke 77, Fremont 53
Omaha Central 72, Lincoln Northeast 50
Omaha Creighton Prep 70, Rockhurst, Mo. 65
Omaha Northwest 84, Norfolk 67
Omaha Skutt Catholic 74, Lexington 44
Omaha South 58, Lincoln Pius X 47
Papillion-LaVista South 51, Lincoln Southeast 49
Ponca 61, Battle Creek 54
St. Paul 76, Holdrege 27
Wahoo 69, Ashland-Greenwood 58
Wauneta-Palisade 67, Arthur County 45
Weeping Water 64, Heartland Christian, Iowa 52
Heartland Hoops Classic=
Auburn 73, Ogallala 68
Falls City Sacred Heart 47, Fullerton 38
IMG Academy-Blue, Fla. 74, Millard North 69
Kearney 73, Elkhorn Mount Michael 50
Yutan 67, Elm Creek 47
Sacred Hoops Classic=
McLaughlin, S.D. 79, Winnebago 77
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Arthur County 45, Wauneta-Palisade 44
Bertrand 43, Kenesaw 34
Brush, Colo. 59, Alliance 50
Chadron 57, Newcastle, Wyo. 43
Chase County 49, Cambridge 42
Elkhorn South 56, Grand Island 19
Elmwood-Murdock 48, Conestoga 34
Fremont 78, Omaha Burke 51
Harvard 50, Nebraska Lutheran 43
Lincoln East 63, Bellevue East 43
Lincoln High 75, Bellevue West 57
Lincoln Northeast 49, Omaha Central 47
Lincoln Pius X 65, Omaha South 32
Lincoln Southwest 42, Gretna 35
Millard South 68, Omaha Benson 17
Millard West 54, Lincoln North Star 42
Minatare 52, Hyannis 27
Mitchell 47, Burns, Wyo. 18
Morrill 49, Gordon/Rushville 41
Norfolk 61, Omaha Northwest 56
Norris 49, Lincoln Christian 40
Omaha Westside 64, Kearney 42
Papillion-LaVista South 67, Lincoln Southeast 48
South Sioux City 58, Elkhorn 46
St. Paul 53, Holdrege 19
Sacred Hoops Classic=
Winnebago 60, Dupree, S.D. 52