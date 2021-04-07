Rough day for City of Norfolk soccer teams

All three City of Norfolk teams dropped soccer matches yesterday.

The Norfolk boys fell at home to Lincoln Northeast 3-1.  They drop to 5-4 on the season.

Varsity boys lost 3-1 tonight vs a tough Northeast team Panther coach Joe Meyers said. "We went down 3-1 before halftime after conceding a penalty and letting in two goals after losing the starting goalkeeper to an injury. Brett Reestman scored the lone goal, assisted by Arturo Castro. Andrew Cudmore came back in goal in the second half and the team played tough but couldn't find a goal to get back in the game. Next up is Lincoln High on Thursday". 

 
JV boys also lost after tying the game 0-0. (3-2 on penalties). The team did everything right except find the back of the net. Adrian Romero was outstanding in goal. Coleson Barritt, Josiah Kumm, Grant Roberts, Cooper Jaeke,  Hunter Evans, Connor Thayer, and Alonso Barajas stood out in the loss. JV also takes on Lincoln High on Thursday.

The Norfolk girls dropped a 3-0 match at Lincoln High yesterday to fall to 3-6 on the season.  The Lady Panther JV won their match 2-1.

The Lutheran High Northeast/Norfolk Catholic girls fell at Columbus High 6-0.  They are now 1-4 on the season.

