Rosters announced for Eighth Annual Northeast Nebraska Football Classic

The 8th Annual Northeast Nebraska All-Star Football Classic rosters have been announced by Mike Sunderman, president of the event’s Board of Directors.
The football game will be played on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Veteran’s Memorial Field in Norfolk. Kickoff is scheduled for 12:00 noon. Sunderman stated that the Board is continuing to plan for the game. A final decision will be made closer to that date. Faith Regional Health Services of Norfolk is the game’s Title Sponsor. In addition to the title sponsor, the many other sponsors, contributors and volunteers that make this game a success are appreciated and we couldn’t do this without all of you!
Steve Neptune of West Holt High School will be heading up the Red NEN All-Star team assisted by Justin Jordan of Lutheran High Northeast, Joe Kvidera of Emerson-Hubbard, Chris Nemetz of West Holt, Colin Schurman of Stuart and Cody Volk of Pender.
Dan Maresh of Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decator will lead the White NEN All-Star team. His staff will include Mason Alitz of BRLD, T.J Hilsinger of BRLD, Shon King of Norfolk Public School, Rusty Rautenberg of Elkhorn Valley and David Stricklin of Humphrey St. Francis.
This year’s football officials, including position and hometown are Bryan Daum, referee (Battle Creek), Jeff Keagle, umpire (Wakefield), Chris Barry, head linesman (Battle Creek), Brian Chapman, line judge (Battle Creek), and Nate Hahne, back judge (Norfolk).
Red Team:
Jacob Aitken, South Sioux City
Ashtin Arens, Norfolk Catholic
Blake Bartos, Wayne
Rex Becker, Hartington Cedar Catholic
Cameron Bettenhausen, Norfolk Catholic
Clay Curtis, Creighton
Dylan Dendinger, Hartington-Newcastle
Evan Donner, Wakefield
Tyrus Eischeid, Wayne
Dalton Freeman, Pierce
Benjamin Gebhardt, Lutheran High Northeast
Peyton Haahr, Hartington Cedar Catholic
Thad Hazen, Creighton
Kage Heisinger, Pierce
Eric Hoesing, Hartington Cedar Catholic
Jacob Huerta, Homer
Cade Janke, Wayne
Logan/Johnson, Bloomfield
Brogan Jones, Allen
Gunnar Jorgensen, Wayne
Jaxson Kant, Lutheran High Northeast
JacobKeiser, Hartington Cedar Catholic
Andy Knapp, Crofton
Brandon Kneifl, Ponca
Tanner Koss, Lutheran High Northeast
Alex Lammers, Norfolk Catholic
Robbie Lovejoy, Winnebago
Shaye Morten, Hartington-Newcastle
Jacob Ngeleka, South Sioux City
Carson Oestreich, Pierce
Jarrin Sage, Crofton
Joseph Seger, West Holt
Benjamin Slaymaker, West Holt
Brett Tinker, Pierce
Sam Van Metre, Creighton
Brayden Zimmerer, Creighton
White Team:
Laurence Brands, Oakland-Craig
Bryce Classen, Humphrey
Kolby Dean, O'Neill
Mason Dimon, Wisner-Pilger
Aaron Disher, Guardian Angels Central Catholic
Evan Foltz, Humphrey St. Francis
William Gatzemeyer, Bancroft-Rosalie
Colby Heller, Wisner-Pilger
Jacob Hoffmann, Plainview
Jake Jensen, Norfolk
Blake Johnson, Oakland-Craig
Jaxon Johnson, Bancroft-Rosalie
Joshua Klabenes, Chambers
Slate Kraft, Battle Creek
Luke Kramer, Bancroft-Rosalie
Cole Long, Norfolk
Ian Lundquist, Oakland-Craig
Eli Macke, Orchard
Dylan Mettler, Battle Creek
Alex Miller, Logan View
Jace Monday, Norfolk
Trevor Pfeifer, Humphrey St. Francis
Kaleb Pofahl, Neligh-Oakdale
Conor Ramold, Pope John Central Catholic
Luke Rocheford, Howells-Dodge
Avery Rosales, Madison
Trevor Schumacher, Howells Dodge
Brayden Splater, Norfolk
Luke Stueve, Battle Creek
Chase Thieman, Boone Central
Carter Throener, Howells-Dodge
Luke Wakehouse, Tekamah-Herman
Taylor Wemhoff, Humphrey St.Francis
Dylan Wemhoff, Humphrey St Francis
Isaak Wiese, Clarkson
Ben Wilke, Stanton