Rosters announced for Eighth Annual Northeast Nebraska Football Classic

The 8th Annual Northeast Nebraska All-Star Football Classic rosters have been announced by Mike Sunderman, president of the event’s Board of Directors.

 

The football game will be played on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Veteran’s Memorial Field in Norfolk. Kickoff is scheduled for 12:00 noon. Sunderman stated that the Board is continuing to plan for the game. A final decision will be made closer to that date. Faith Regional Health Services of Norfolk is the game’s Title Sponsor. In addition to the title sponsor, the many other sponsors, contributors and volunteers that make this game a success are appreciated and we couldn’t do this without all of you!

 

Steve Neptune of West Holt High School will be heading up the Red NEN All-Star team assisted by Justin Jordan of Lutheran High Northeast, Joe Kvidera of Emerson-Hubbard, Chris Nemetz of West Holt, Colin Schurman of Stuart and Cody Volk of Pender.

 

Dan Maresh of Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decator will lead the White NEN All-Star team. His staff will include Mason Alitz of BRLD, T.J Hilsinger of BRLD, Shon King of Norfolk Public School, Rusty Rautenberg of Elkhorn Valley and David Stricklin of Humphrey St. Francis.

This year’s football officials, including position and hometown are Bryan Daum, referee (Battle Creek), Jeff Keagle, umpire (Wakefield), Chris Barry, head linesman (Battle Creek), Brian Chapman, line judge (Battle Creek), and Nate Hahne, back judge (Norfolk).

 

 

Red Team:

 

Jacob Aitken, South Sioux City

Ashtin Arens, Norfolk Catholic

Blake Bartos, Wayne

Rex Becker, Hartington Cedar Catholic

Cameron Bettenhausen, Norfolk Catholic

Clay Curtis, Creighton

Dylan Dendinger, Hartington-Newcastle

Evan Donner, Wakefield

Tyrus Eischeid, Wayne

Dalton Freeman, Pierce

Benjamin Gebhardt, Lutheran High Northeast

Peyton Haahr, Hartington Cedar Catholic

Thad Hazen, Creighton

Kage Heisinger, Pierce

Eric Hoesing, Hartington Cedar Catholic

Jacob Huerta, Homer

Cade Janke, Wayne

Logan/Johnson, Bloomfield

Brogan Jones, Allen

Gunnar Jorgensen, Wayne

Jaxson Kant, Lutheran High Northeast

JacobKeiser, Hartington Cedar Catholic

Andy Knapp, Crofton

Brandon Kneifl, Ponca

Tanner Koss, Lutheran High Northeast

Alex Lammers, Norfolk Catholic

Robbie Lovejoy, Winnebago

Shaye Morten, Hartington-Newcastle

Jacob Ngeleka, South Sioux City

Carson Oestreich, Pierce

Jarrin Sage, Crofton

Joseph Seger, West Holt

Benjamin Slaymaker, West Holt

Brett Tinker, Pierce

Sam Van Metre, Creighton

Brayden Zimmerer, Creighton

 

 

White Team:

 

Laurence Brands, Oakland-Craig

Bryce Classen, Humphrey

Kolby Dean, O'Neill

Mason Dimon, Wisner-Pilger

Aaron Disher, Guardian Angels Central Catholic

Evan Foltz, Humphrey St. Francis

William Gatzemeyer, Bancroft-Rosalie

Colby Heller, Wisner-Pilger

Jacob Hoffmann, Plainview

Jake Jensen, Norfolk

Blake Johnson, Oakland-Craig

Jaxon Johnson, Bancroft-Rosalie

Joshua Klabenes, Chambers

Slate Kraft, Battle Creek

Luke Kramer, Bancroft-Rosalie

Cole Long, Norfolk

Ian Lundquist, Oakland-Craig

Eli Macke, Orchard

Dylan Mettler, Battle Creek

Alex Miller, Logan View

Jace Monday, Norfolk

Trevor Pfeifer, Humphrey St. Francis

Kaleb Pofahl, Neligh-Oakdale

Conor Ramold, Pope John Central Catholic

Luke Rocheford, Howells-Dodge

Avery Rosales, Madison

Trevor Schumacher, Howells Dodge

Brayden Splater, Norfolk

Luke Stueve, Battle Creek

Chase Thieman, Boone Central

Carter Throener, Howells-Dodge

Luke Wakehouse, Tekamah-Herman

Taylor Wemhoff, Humphrey St.Francis

Dylan Wemhoff, Humphrey St Francis

Isaak Wiese, Clarkson

Ben Wilke, Stanton

