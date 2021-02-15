Retiring Norfolk High football coach Tom Olson speaks on Sportstalk on 106 KIX last Saturday

Norfolk High football coach Tom Olson recently announced his retirement effective at the end of the school year. 

He has been at Norfolk High for 35 years and directed the Panther football program for 23 seasons compiling a record of 111-112.  Last season’s team finished 1-8.  Olson is the school’s longest serving head coach while accumulating the most wins in school history.  Prior to being named Norfolk’s head coach in 1998, he was an assistant coach for the Panthers for twelve years including the 1994 state championship football team.  Olson has been an assistant coach with the Panther Track and Field program for 35 years.  Last Saturday’s interview with Olson can be heard on the podcast page at 106KIX.com.

