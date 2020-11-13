'Red' sweeps 'White' at Nebraska Volleyball Scrimmage

The ‘Red’ Team swept the ‘White’ 3-0 last night at the Nebraska Volleyball Red-White Scrimmage. 

Scores of the match had the ‘Red’ winning 25-19, 25-14, 25-22.  Madi Kubik led the ‘Red’ with a match-high 13 kills, Kalynn Meyer led the ‘Red’ hitting at .600 on the night.  The true freshman had six kills on ten attempts with no errors.  Nicklin Hames had 17 assists and Kenzie Knuckles recorded a match-best twelve digs.  The White team was led by Kayla Caffey’s eight kills, finishing with a hitting percentage of .267.  Nicole Drewnick and Anni Evans each had six assists.  Emma Gabel finished with a team-high eight digs.

