OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska golfers or those with ties to the state can try to qualify for the Korn Ferry Tour’s Pinnacle Bank Championship in July.
The 36-hole qualifier will be played at ArborLinks in Nebraska City on July 2.
Professional and amateur golfers with Nebraska ties and a handicap index of 4.0 or less can vie for an exemption into the July 27-Aug. 2 tournament at The Club at Indian Creek in Omaha.
Entry deadline is June 23. Details are available on t he tournament website, the pinnaclebankchampionship.com.