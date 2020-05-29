Korn Ferry

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska golfers or those with ties to the state can try to qualify for the Korn Ferry Tour’s Pinnacle Bank Championship in July.

The 36-hole qualifier will be played at ArborLinks in Nebraska City on July 2.

Professional and amateur golfers with Nebraska ties and a handicap index of 4.0 or less can vie for an exemption into the July 27-Aug. 2 tournament at The Club at Indian Creek in Omaha.

Entry deadline is June 23. Details are available on t he tournament website, the pinnaclebankchampionship.com.

Tags

In other news

Svehla adds big-time scoring threat from Indiana

Svehla adds big-time scoring threat from Indiana

NORFOLK - Northeast Community College Head Women’s Basketball Coach Matt Svehla recently announced the commitment of Yiesha Williams, a First Team All-Area selection from Elkhart Central High School in Elkhart, Ind.