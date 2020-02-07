Pierce wins Mid State Conference Wrestling Invitational; Norfolk Catholic finished eighth

The Norfolk Catholic wrestling team finished eighth at the Mid State Conference Meet at Battle Creek yesterday.
Pierce was the champion with 188.5 points. They won by 31 points. The Knights totaled 66. Norfolk Catholic’s Francisco Mendez (160) recorded his 100th career win and finished second. Issac Wilcox (220) took third. Clayton Christensen (113) finished fourth.
1 Pierce 188.5
2 O’Neill 157.5
3 Boone Central/Newman Grove 144
4 Battle Creek 138.5
5 Crofton-Bloomfield 109
6 Guardian Angels Central Catholic 84
7 Wayne 83
8 Norfolk Catholic 66
9 Hartington Cedar Catholic 44
106
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Hudson Barger of Crofton-Bloomfield
- 2nd Place - Ted Hemmingsen of Boone Central/Newman Grove
- 3rd Place - Joseph Yates of O`Neill
- 4th Place - Jaxson Hassler of Battle Creek
1st Place Match
- Hudson Barger (Crofton-Bloomfield) 37-15, So. over Ted Hemmingsen (Boone Central/Newman Grove) 30-14, Fr. (MD 14-6)
3rd Place Match
- Joseph Yates (O`Neill) 12-8, Fr. over Jaxson Hassler (Battle Creek) 25-17, Fr. (Dec 14-7)
113
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Gavin Dozler of Boone Central/Newman Grove
- 2nd Place - Brock Bolling of Pierce
- 3rd Place - Hunter Kreikemeier of Battle Creek
- 4th Place - Clayton Christensen of Norfolk Catholic
Round 1
- Brock Bolling (Pierce) 35-4, So. over Clayton Christensen (Norfolk Catholic) 5-5, Fr. (Fall 1:12)
- Gavin Dozler (Boone Central/Newman Grove) 37-5, So. over Hunter Kreikemeier (Battle Creek) 11-24, So. (Fall 3:25)
Round 2
- Brock Bolling (Pierce) 35-4, So. over Hunter Kreikemeier (Battle Creek) 11-24, So. (TF-1.5 2:21 (17-1))
- Gavin Dozler (Boone Central/Newman Grove) 37-5, So. over Clayton Christensen (Norfolk Catholic) 5-5, Fr. (Fall 0:47)
Round 3
- Gavin Dozler (Boone Central/Newman Grove) 37-5, So. over Brock Bolling (Pierce) 35-4, So. (SV-1 5-3)
- Hunter Kreikemeier (Battle Creek) 11-24, So. over Clayton Christensen (Norfolk Catholic) 5-5, Fr. (Fall 0:38)
120
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Ty Rainforth of O`Neill
- 2nd Place - Carter King of Battle Creek
- 3rd Place - Jayden Coulter of Pierce
- 4th Place - Ashton Munsell of Wayne
1st Place Match
- Ty Rainforth (O`Neill) 31-0, So. over Carter King (Battle Creek) 23-9, So. (Fall 5:51)
3rd Place Match
- Jayden Coulter (Pierce) 32-7, Fr. over Ashton Munsell (Wayne) 19-15, Fr. (MD 10-2)
126
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Reece Jaqua of Wayne
- 2nd Place - Oscar Lopez of O`Neill
- 3rd Place - William Grape of Boone Central/Newman Grove
- 4th Place - Blake Bolling of Pierce
1st Place Match
- Reece Jaqua (Wayne) 24-2, Jr. over Oscar Lopez (O`Neill) 22-7, Sr. (MD 16-6)
3rd Place Match
- William Grape (Boone Central/Newman Grove) 13-8, Sr. over Blake Bolling (Pierce) 23-19, Fr. (MD 11-0)
132
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Owen Lade of Battle Creek
- 2nd Place - William Poppe of Crofton-Bloomfield
- 3rd Place - Carter Jensen of Pierce
- 4th Place - Jaxon Schafer of Boone Central/Newman Grove
1st Place Match
- Owen Lade (Battle Creek) 33-5, Sr. over William Poppe (Crofton-Bloomfield) 35-15, So. (Dec 4-2)
3rd Place Match
- Carter Jensen (Pierce) 29-15, Sr. over Jaxon Schafer (Boone Central/Newman Grove) 22-21, Fr. (Fall 0:46)
138
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Brady Thompson of O`Neill
- 2nd Place - Jeremiah Kruntorad of Pierce
- 3rd Place - Tyson Sauser of Crofton-Bloomfield
- 4th Place - Kerby Hochstein of Hartington Cedar Catholic
1st Place Match
- Brady Thompson (O`Neill) 27-5, So. over Jeremiah Kruntorad (Pierce) 34-15, Sr. (MD 10-2)
3rd Place Match
- Tyson Sauser (Crofton-Bloomfield) 38-10, Jr. over Kerby Hochstein (Hartington Cedar Catholic) 30-12, Jr. (Fall 4:06)
145
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Michael Kruntorad of Pierce
- 2nd Place - Kobe Thompson of Battle Creek
- 3rd Place - Ethan Baumert of Guardian Angels Central Catholic
- 4th Place - Fabian Acevado of O`Neill
1st Place Match
- Michael Kruntorad (Pierce) 27-6, So. over Kobe Thompson (Battle Creek) 31-5, Sr. (MD 12-3)
3rd Place Match
- Ethan Baumert (Guardian Angels Central Catholic) 18-15, So. over Fabian Acevado (O`Neill) 20-17, So. (SV-1 7-5)
152
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Damon Crawford of Guardian Angels Central Catholic
- 2nd Place - Ashton Schweitzer of Pierce
- 3rd Place - Ashton Schafer of Boone Central/Newman Grove
- 4th Place - Levi Drueke of O`Neill
1st Place Match
- Damon Crawford (Guardian Angels Central Catholic) 26-6, Sr. over Ashton Schweitzer (Pierce) 33-13, So. (Fall 1:23)
3rd Place Match
- Ashton Schafer (Boone Central/Newman Grove) 31-13, So. over Levi Drueke (O`Neill) 8-14, Fr. (Dec 7-2)
160
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Zander Schweitzer of Pierce
- 2nd Place - Francisco Mendez of Norfolk Catholic
- 3rd Place - Traven Croghan of Battle Creek
- 4th Place - Servando Gonzalez of O`Neill
1st Place Match
- Zander Schweitzer (Pierce) 40-3, Fr. over Francisco Mendez (Norfolk Catholic) 30-11, Jr. (Fall 4:52)
3rd Place Match
- Traven Croghan (Battle Creek) 19-6, So. over Servando Gonzalez (O`Neill) 15-14, Jr. (Dec 7-6)
170
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Eric Hoesing of Hartington Cedar Catholic
- 2nd Place - Brett Tinker of Pierce
- 3rd Place - Richard Cleveland of Boone Central/Newman Grove
- 4th Place - Enrique Sanchez of O`Neill
1st Place Match
- Eric Hoesing (Hartington Cedar Catholic) 33-4, Sr. over Brett Tinker (Pierce) 33-7, Sr. (MD 17-6)
3rd Place Match
- Richard Cleveland (Boone Central/Newman Grove) 28-18, Jr. over Enrique Sanchez (O`Neill) 10-18, Jr. (Fall 2:10)
182
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Cash Meier of Guardian Angels Central Catholic
- 2nd Place - Riley Davis of O`Neill
- 3rd Place - Dakota Spann of Wayne
- 4th Place - Parker Sackville of Pierce
1st Place Match
- Cash Meier (Guardian Angels Central Catholic) 21-7, Jr. over Riley Davis (O`Neill) 25-9, Sr. (Fall 4:58)
3rd Place Match
- Dakota Spann (Wayne) 14-8, So. over Parker Sackville (Pierce) 15-18, Fr. (Dec 5-3)
195
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Cade Janke of Wayne
- 2nd Place - Taylor Weber of Boone Central/Newman Grove
- 3rd Place - Ty Tramp of Crofton-Bloomfield
- 4th Place - Korbyn Grenier of O`Neill
1st Place Match
- Cade Janke (Wayne) 29-4, Sr. over Taylor Weber (Boone Central/Newman Grove) 18-20, Jr. (Fall 1:33)
3rd Place Match
- Ty Tramp (Crofton-Bloomfield) 16-13, Fr. over Korbyn Grenier (O`Neill) 14-14, So. (SV-1 8-6)
220
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Dylan Kuehler of Pierce
- 2nd Place - Jared Janssen of Crofton-Bloomfield
- 3rd Place - Issac Wilcox of Norfolk Catholic
- 4th Place - Mitchell Peatrowski of Guardian Angels Central Catholic
1st Place Match
- Dylan Kuehler (Pierce) 35-7, Sr. over Jared Janssen (Crofton-Bloomfield) 30-16, So. (Dec 5-1)
3rd Place Match
- Issac Wilcox (Norfolk Catholic) 19-13, So. over Mitchell Peatrowski (Guardian Angels Central Catholic) 12-8, Sr. (Fall 2:22)
285
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Dahlas Zlomke of Battle Creek
- 2nd Place - Paxton Bartels of Crofton-Bloomfield
- 3rd Place - Cole Greek of Boone Central/Newman Grove
- 4th Place - George Fraher of Guardian Angels Central Catholic
1st Place Match
- Dahlas Zlomke (Battle Creek) 33-9, So. over Paxton Bartels (Crofton-Bloomfield) 17-19, Fr. (Fall 2:17)
3rd Place Match
- Cole Greek (Boone Central/Newman Grove) 17-27, Jr. over George Fraher (Guardian Angels Central Catholic) 11-16, So. (Fall 4:44)