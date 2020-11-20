Pierce to host Adams Central in Class 'C-1' State Championship Football Game this evening

The Pierce football team will be hosting the Class ‘C-1’ State Championship game this evening at 5:30 versus 10-2 Adams Central of Hastings. The Bluejays have an 11-0 mark after beating St. Paul in the semifinals last Friday 21-14 in a game heard on 97.5 KEXL. Abe Scholting threw two touchdowns passes to Logan Moeller and Colton Fritz had 21 tackles in the victory. This season, Pierce has beaten St. Paul twice, Columbus Lakeview, North Bend Central, Arlington, O’Neill, West Point-Beemer twice, Battle Creek, Wayne, and Wahoo by an average score of 47.1-16.6. This evening’s Class ‘C-1’ Championship between Pierce and Adams Central of Hastings can be heard on 97.5 KEXL & KEXL.com starting at 4:50.
High School Football State Championship Games are held across the state today. In Class ‘A’, Elkhorn South takes on Omaha Westside at Omaha’s Phelps Field at 7:00. In Class ‘B’, Elkhorn hosts Aurora at 6:00. In Class ‘C-1’, in a game that can be heard on 97.5 KEXL & KEXL.com, Pierce entertains Adams Central of Hastings at 5:30. Pregame coverage at 4:50. In Class ‘C-2’, Ord visits Heedum Field in Fremont to play Archbishop Bergan at 3:00. In Class ‘D-1’, Burwell is home versus Dundy County/Stratton at 5:00. In Class ‘D-2’, Sandhills/Thedford is in Shickley to play Bruning/Davenport/Shickley at 5:00. In the ‘Six-Man’ Championship at Nebraska-Kearney’s Cope Stadium, Sterling takes on McCool Junction at 7:00.