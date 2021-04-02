Pierce standout Brahmer commits to Nebraska football team

The Omaha World Herald reports that the Husker football team has landed the top in-state pass-catching prospect for 2023 on Friday when Pierce tight end Ben Brahmer announced on Twitter his decision to commit to NU. 

The 6’6, 195-pound high school sophomore had 44 catches for 747 yards and ten touchdowns last season for Pierce, which is the alma mater of one of the top tight ends in NU history, Matt Herian.  Brahmer received his offer from Nebraska coaches in February after a basketball game. Iowa State had also offered him.  Brahmer played receiver and tight end for the Bluejays last season.  He’s expected to add as much as 50 pounds to his frame when he plays in college for the Huskers.  Brahmer has been honing his skills as part of the Warren Academy’s training program in suburban Omaha.  He becomes NU's first commit for the 2023 class.

Norfolk High soccer teams drop matches to Lincoln East

The Norfolk High soccer teams fell yesterday to Lincoln East.  The Panther boys dropped a 2-1 overtime loss at Lincoln East after a shootout.  The Spartans won the shootout portion 4-3.  Norfolk is now 3-2 on the season.  The Panther JV won their match 2-1 after an overtime shootout.

Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, April 2, 2021

North Carolina has announced that Hall of Fame basketball coach Roy Williams is retiring after a 33-year career that includes three national championships.  The decision comes two weeks after the 70 year-old Williams closed his 18th season with the Tar Heels after a highly successful run at …