Pierce standout Brahmer commits to Nebraska football team

The Omaha World Herald reports that the Husker football team has landed the top in-state pass-catching prospect for 2023 on Friday when Pierce tight end Ben Brahmer announced on Twitter his decision to commit to NU.
The 6’6, 195-pound high school sophomore had 44 catches for 747 yards and ten touchdowns last season for Pierce, which is the alma mater of one of the top tight ends in NU history, Matt Herian. Brahmer received his offer from Nebraska coaches in February after a basketball game. Iowa State had also offered him. Brahmer played receiver and tight end for the Bluejays last season. He’s expected to add as much as 50 pounds to his frame when he plays in college for the Huskers. Brahmer has been honing his skills as part of the Warren Academy’s training program in suburban Omaha. He becomes NU's first commit for the 2023 class.