Pierce & Oakland/Craig football teams to play in State Championship football games on Tuesday

Checking out the local schedule for today, high school football championship games conclude at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
In a game that can be heard on 97.5 KEXL & KEXL.com, Pierce meets Wahoo High in the Class ‘C-1’ Championship at 10:15 AM. Pregame coverage at 9:30. In other games, Sutton tangles with Oakland/Craig at 2:45 in the Class ‘C-2’ title game and Bellevue West faces Omaha Westside in the Class ‘A’ State Championship Game at 7:15. In basketball, the Nebraska men play George Mason in the Cayman Islands at 6:30, the Nebraska-Omaha men host Loyola at 7:00, the Wayne State women entertains Mt. Marty at 7:00, and the Wayne State men’s game at Nebraska-Kearney has been postponed.