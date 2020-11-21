Pierce football wins fourth State Championship after 28-19 victory over Adams Central

The Pierce football team are the Class ‘C-1’ State Champions! The Bluejays defeated Adams Central of Hastings last night in the State Championship Game at the Pierce Athletic Sports Complex 28-19 in a game heard on 97.5 KEXL.
Pierce’ Abe Scholting completed 13-23 passes for 157 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions in the victory. Scholting hooked up with Logan Moeller, Garrett Meier, and Ben Brahmer on the TD passes. Tyler Race ran for 130 yards off 18 carries and a first quarter touchdown. Inside linebacker Colton Fritz had eleven tackles on the evening with a tackle for loss and two quarterback hurries. Adams Central quarterback Cam Foster completed 12-24 passes for 325 yards and two TDs with two interceptions. Slade Smith caught six balls for 147 yards and a touchdown and Tyler Slechta had three catches for 140 yards and a TD. Smith also added twelve tackles defensively. The Patriots totaled 412 yards of offense compared to the Bluejays’ 311. The game was tied at 7-7 after the first quarter. Pierce led 14-7 at halftime and 28-17 after three quarters. The Bluejays have now won four championships in football (1978, 2007, 2008, and 2020). Adams Central is the runner-up for the second time in school history. This season, Pierce beat St. Paul twice, Columbus Lakeview, North Bend Central, Arlington, O’Neill, West Point-Beemer twice, Battle Creek, Wayne, Wahoo, and Adams Central by an average score of 45.5-16.8.