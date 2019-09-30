Panther football which has won back-to-back games get ready for top ranked Bellevue West

The Norfolk High football team is 2-3 on the year after winning their second game of the year with a 31-28 home victory over Omaha South last Thursday. 

The Panthers rallied from a 28-14 deficit with just under 3:30 remaining in the third quarter.  Norfolk has beaten Lincoln Northeast and Omaha South have dropped games to Columbus, Elkhorn, and Kearney.  They are being outscored by their opponents on average through five games 27.2-20.8.  Norfolk returns to action on Friday when they visit 5-0 top ranked in both polls Bellevue West at 7:00 in a game that can be heard on 106 KIX.  The Thunderbirds beat Elkhorn last Friday 36-13.

