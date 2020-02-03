Panther boys basketball splits last weekend; readies for Lincoln Southeast on Friday

The Norfolk High boys’ basketball team is 6-11 on the season after splitting two games last weekend.
They beat Fremont at home last Friday 66-52 and then dropped a road game at sixth ranked in Class ‘A’ Omaha Central on Saturday 74-55. This year the Panthers have beaten Columbus, Fremont twice, Lincoln High twice, and South Sioux City while falling to Elkhorn South, Lincoln East twice, Millard West, Papillion La Vista South, Lincoln Southwest, Kearney, Lincoln North Star, Omaha North, Lincoln Pius X, and Omaha Central. Norfolk is being outscored on average through 17 games on average 56.8-56.2. Norfolk returns to action on Friday when they visit 10-7 Lincoln Southeast in a game that can be heard on Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM & WJAG.com.