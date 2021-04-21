Panther baseball sweeps Lincoln Northeast in road doubleheader

The Norfolk High baseball team swept a road doubleheader yesterday from Lincoln Northeast 6-5 & 12-4. They improve to 6-14 on the season. The Panther JV split their twin bill, winning game one 21-5 and losing game two 11-10.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E
Norfolk 1 0 0 0 5 0 0 6 7 1
Lincoln Northeast 1 1 0 1 1 1 0 5 6 1
WP: Brody Konz (4.0 IP, 2 Hits, 3 Runs, 5 K)
Save: Grant Colligan (3.0 IP, 4 Hits, 2 Runs, 1 K)
Brayden Lammers (2 for 4, 1 Triple, 1 Run, 1 RBI, 1 SB)
Colton Price (2 for 4, 1 Run, 1 RBI)
Andrew Papstein (1 for 4, 1 2B, 1 Run, 2 RBI)
Dustin Brenden (1 for 4, 2 Runs, 1 SB)
Grant Colligan (1 for 3)
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E
Norfolk 6 1 3 0 1 0 1 12 11 3
Lincoln Northeast 0 0 0 0 4 0 0 4 4 6
WP: Landon Vaughan (7.0 IP, 4 Hits, 0 Earned Runs, 4 K)
Colby Nelson (3 for 3, 1 RBI)
Brayden Lammers (2 for 3, 1 Triple, 3 Runs, 2 RBI)
Jack Borgmann (2 for 3, 1 Triple, 1 Run, 1 RBI)
Hudson Waldow (1 for 3, 1 Run, 3 RBI)
Dustin Brenden (1 for 3, 2 Runs)
Grant Colligan (1 for 4, 2 Runs, 1 RBI)
Colton Price (1 for 4, 2 Runs)
Norfolk is now 6-14 and will play at home against GACC on Thursday night at 5:00 p.m.