Panther baseball falls at home to Lincoln Pius X

The Norfolk High baseball dropped a 10-0 home decision yesterday to Lincoln Pius X.  The Panthers fall to 10-16 on the season.  The Norfolk JV also lost their game to Pius 11-7.

                            1   2   3   4   5   R   H   E
Lincoln Pius X     0   1   6   2   1   10  11  2
Norfolk                0   0   0   0   0     0    2   2
 
LP: Grant Colligan (3 IP, 7 Runs, 6 Hits, 2 K)
RP: Dustin Brenden (2 IP, 3 Runs, 5 Hits, 1 K)
Dustin Brenden (1 for 3)
Jackson Schwanebeck (1 for 2)
 
Norfolk is now 10-16 on the season and will play at Thurston-Cuming County on Friday night at 5 p.m.

