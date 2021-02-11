O'Neill St. Mary's Hedstrom is Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week

This week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week goes to Aidan Hedstrom of the O’Neill St. Mary’s boys basketball team. 

In the last week, he helped lead his team to the Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament Championship.  Last Thursday, in a semifinals, Hedstrom had 24 points and five rebounds in a 62-47 victory over Elgin Public/Pope John.  In the championship game on Saturday, in a 67-24 rout of Elkhorn Valley, he had 32 points and five boards and in the process eclipsed the 1000 career point mark as a junior.  On Tuesday night in a regular season game 81-33 pounding of Boyd County, Hedstrom added 31 more points and seven rebounds.  This season, he is averaging 24 points per game, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.9 steals.  Hedstrom was nominated by Coach Luke Bulau.  Congratulations to Aidan Hedstrom of the O’Neill St. Mary’s boys basketball team, he is this week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week.

Tags

In other news

Nebraska men's hoops drops home contest to Wisconsin

Nebraska men's hoops drops home contest to Wisconsin

Jonathan Davis scored ten points to lead a balanced attack and made a couple big baskets to help Wisconsin begin to pull away after halftime and the 21st ranked Badgers overcame a poor shooting performance to beat home-team Nebraska 61-48. 

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, February 11, 2021

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, February 11, 2021

The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 114-113 in overtime.  LeBron James hit the tying three-pointer with 18 seconds left in regulation and then broke up the Thunder’s final possession in overtime.  James had 25 points, seven assists and six rebounds for the defending NBA cha…

Creighton men's basketball knocks off Georgetown on the road

Creighton men's basketball knocks off Georgetown on the road

Christian Bishop scored 17 points and collected nine rebounds, two blocked shots, and two steals to lead three players in double figures and 19th ranked Creighton capitalized on Georgetown’s worst shooting performance in a decade while rolling to a 63-48 win in Washington D.C. 

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, February 10, 2021

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, February 10, 2021

The Kansas City Chiefs placed outside linebackers coach Britt Reid on administrative leave while an investigation continues into a crash that injured two children.  The team has said Reid, who is head coach Andy Reid's son, was involved in a multi-vehicle crash last Thursday that injured two…