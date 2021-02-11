O'Neill St. Mary's Hedstrom is Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week

This week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week goes to Aidan Hedstrom of the O’Neill St. Mary’s boys basketball team.
In the last week, he helped lead his team to the Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament Championship. Last Thursday, in a semifinals, Hedstrom had 24 points and five rebounds in a 62-47 victory over Elgin Public/Pope John. In the championship game on Saturday, in a 67-24 rout of Elkhorn Valley, he had 32 points and five boards and in the process eclipsed the 1000 career point mark as a junior. On Tuesday night in a regular season game 81-33 pounding of Boyd County, Hedstrom added 31 more points and seven rebounds. This season, he is averaging 24 points per game, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.9 steals. Hedstrom was nominated by Coach Luke Bulau. Congratulations to Aidan Hedstrom of the O’Neill St. Mary’s boys basketball team, he is this week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week.