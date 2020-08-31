Omaha's Sajevic wins 22nd Nebraska Mid-Amateur Championship

Omaha's Andy Sajevic added to his trophy collection yesterday, winning the 22nd Nebraska Mid-Amateur Championship on a record-setting day at Awarii Dunes Golf Club.
Sajevic, now an eight-time NGA champion, fired a second-straight 69 (-3) to finish with a championship record 138 (-6) total. He secured the win with a par on the 18th hole, holding off a charging Jay Moore of Lincoln, who set the single round scoring record with a 65 (-7) to finish runner-up at 139 (-5). O’Neill’s Kris Koelzer tied Ogallala’s Eric Anderson for first place in the ‘First Flight’ at 141 (-3). Lincoln’s Jay Moore won the ‘Second Flight’ at 139 (-5). Glen Bills of Grand Island claimed the ‘Third Flight’ at 149 and Elkhorn’s Calvin Thompson took the ‘Fourth Flight’ at 158.