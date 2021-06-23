Omaha's Boor wins stroke-play qualifying at 32nd Nebraska Junior Match Play Championship while Thiele claims stroke-play qualifying at Girls Match Play

Heritage Hills Golf Course in McCook hosted the first day of the 32nd Nebraska Junior Match Play Championship yesterday.  Omaha’s Jake Boor won the stroke play qualifying portion with a round of 70 (-2).  He won by three strokes, to earn the top seed in today's Round of 32.  Regarding Northeast Nebraska golfers, Columbus’ Brock Kuhlman shot 73, Wayne’s Tanner Walling carded a 78, Wisner’s Rockney Peck put up an 81, and Columbus’ Seth Vuncannon shot an 86, Nolan Fleming carded an 89, and Nicklaus Fleming put up a 91.  Kuhlman & Walling made the cut.

The 59th Nebraska Girls' Match Play Championship also got underway yesterday at Heritage Hills Golf Course in McCook.  Wahoo's Lauren Thiele won stroke play qualifying with a 71 (-1).  She won by five strokes, to earn the top seed in today's Round of 16.  Albion’s Abby Brodersen shot an 86 and Snyder’s Livia Hunke carded a 90.  Both made today’s cut.

Tags

In other news

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, June 23, 2021

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, June 23, 2021

The Phoenix Suns have a two-games-to-none lead in the NBA's Western Conference Finals after pulling out a 104-103 win over the Los Angeles Clippers.  Deandre Ayton capped his 24-point, 14 rebound performance by jamming home an alleyoop pass with 0.7 seconds left.  Cameron Payne finished with…

Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, June 22, 2021

Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, June 22, 2021

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib became the first active NFL player to come out as gay yesterday.  Nassib announced the news on Instagram, saying he wasn’t doing it for the attention but because he felt representation and visibility were important.  He also said in his short video…