Omaha's Andy Sajevic leads Nebraska Amateur Championship after second day

Andy Sajevic of Omaha leads for the first time in seven years, surging from four strokes back to the 36-hole lead yesterday at the 112th Nebraska Amateur Championship at Happy Hollow Club in Omaha.
Sajevic, who won the Nebraska Amateur in 2010, 2011 and 2013, is searching for a fourth title, which would put him in company with only four others who have won at least four. He also won the 2010 Nebraska Amateur at Happy Hollow Club, although he never led that championship until the final round. The three-time champion fired a second-straight round of 70 (-1) to take the lead at 140 (-2) by one stroke. Reaching the top 58 cut were Fordyce’ Matthew Schaefer, who is at 146, Plainview’s Tucker Knaak sits at 149, and Battle Creek’s Ty Heimes is at a two-day 150. Falling short of the cut were Norfolk’s Lance Lawson (155); Atkinson’s Mason Hale (158); Wisner’s Rockney Peck (159); Columbus’ Bryce Vuncannon (160); Columbus’ Sam Morse (162); Norfolk’s Jake Kluver (162); & and Laurel’s Nick Christiansen (168).