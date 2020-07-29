Omaha's Andy Sajevic leads Nebraska Amateur Championship after second day

Andy Sajevic of Omaha leads for the first time in seven years, surging from four strokes back to the 36-hole lead yesterday at the 112th Nebraska Amateur Championship at Happy Hollow Club in Omaha. 

Sajevic, who won the Nebraska Amateur in 2010, 2011 and 2013, is searching for a fourth title, which would put him in company with only four others who have won at least four.  He also won the 2010 Nebraska Amateur at Happy Hollow Club, although he never led that championship until the final round.  The three-time champion fired a second-straight round of 70 (-1) to take the lead at 140 (-2) by one stroke.  Reaching the top 58 cut were Fordyce’ Matthew Schaefer, who is at 146, Plainview’s Tucker Knaak sits at 149, and Battle Creek’s Ty Heimes is at a two-day 150.  Falling short of the cut were Norfolk’s Lance Lawson (155); Atkinson’s Mason Hale (158); Wisner’s Rockney Peck (159); Columbus’ Bryce Vuncannon (160); Columbus’ Sam Morse (162); Norfolk’s Jake Kluver (162); & and Laurel’s Nick Christiansen (168).

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, July 29, 2020

Benches cleared last night in the first game between the Houston Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers since it was revealed that the Astros stole signs en route to a 2017 World Series championship that came at the Dodgers’ expense.  The fracas occurred after Dodgers reliever Joe Kelly threw high-a…

Summit League suspends fall sports; UNO affected

The Summit League's Presidents Council agreed to delay the start of fall sports for member institutions until Sept. 23 based upon the recommendation from the League's Joint Council due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Jabenis Catches Fire at Nebraska Amateur

It was a record-setting start for Omaha's Grant Jabenis at the 112th Nebraska Amateur Championship at Happy Hollow Club in Omaha, and he holds a significant lead after the first round. 

Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, July 28, 2020

Major League Baseball has already postponed a second scheduled game between Miami and Baltimore after more than a dozen Marlins players and staff tested positive for the coronavirus, prompting the club to lock down in Philadelphia.  Commissioner Rob Manfred said the soonest the Marlins could…