Omaha World Herald reports that Bill Moos appears to be out as Nebraska's athletic director

The Omaha World Herald reports that Bill Moos, who hired Scott Frost and Fred Hoiberg as Nebraska’s football and men’s basketball coaches, appears to be out as the school’s athletic director three and a half years into his contract.
Moos will likely fall 18 months short of completing a five-year deal at NU he told The World-Herald he intended to finish. He'll become the shortest-tenured Husker A.D. in at least 60 years. Moos led Nebraska athletics for fewer months than even Steve Pederson and Shawn Eichorst, both abruptly fired in the middle of football seasons. A source said Moos could be out as soon as Friday. The highest-paid A.D. in school history with a $1.15 million salary, Moos could be leaving just before the end of NU’s fiscal year on June 30 and less than a month after one of his high-profile hires baseball coach Will Bolt won a Big Ten title and then pushed top ranked Arkansas to the limit in the NCAA tournament. Athletic department sources say Moos wasn’t around the office as much as predecessors Shawn Eichorst or Tom Osborne. Moos rarely, if ever went to practices — he said he preferred to stay away — and outside of football, he did not have a reputation for attending many Husker sporting events either. The 70-year-old Moos was hired in October 2017, a month after Hank Bounds and University of Nebraska-Lincoln Chancellor Ronnie Green fired Eichorst.