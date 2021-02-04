Omaha to host entire NCAA Women's Volleyball Tournament

The NCAA announced yesterday that all rounds of the 2020-21 NCAA Division I Women's Volleyball Championship will be held in Omaha in April. 

The University of Nebraska and Metropolitan Entertainment & Convention Authority were already set to host the NCAA Division I Volleyball semifinals and final at the CHI Health Center in Omaha from April 22-24, but the NCAA's Division I Competition Oversight Committee approved a proposal to have all 48 teams selected for this year's tournament play every round in Omaha.  All rounds of the tournament would be played at the CHI Health Center April 13-24.  The two national semifinal matches would be April 22, and the national championship match is scheduled for April 24.

