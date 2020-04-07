Nebraska-Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Ohio State assistant Carrie Banks is the new women's basketball coach at Omaha.

Athletic director Trev Alberts announced her hiring Tuesday. Banks was an assistant and recruiting coordinator four seasons with the Buckeyes. She replaces Brittany Lange, who was fired last month after seven seasons.

Banks worked primarily with the post players at Ohio State and landed a top-five recruiting class in 2019. The Buckeyes won Big Ten regular-season championships twice and the conference tournament once during her time in Columbus.

Banks previously was an assistant at Northwestern, South Florida and Detroit Mercy. She graduated from Detroit Mercy in 2000.

