NORFOLK - Thursday would’ve been the 26th annual Norfolk Track and Field Classic.
In respect to those who have participated and supported the meet, event organizers continued the tradition of awarding the NEN Achievement Award.
This year’s award winner is Chuck Olsen of Norfolk. Chuck was an outstanding high school sprinter in Grand Island and now lives in Norfolk.
Olsen, got involved with the Norfolk Youth Track Club in 1994 and was the director for 25 years.
He expanded the Club form 200 kids per night at practices to 500, and has been very involved in progressing the club to include more area youth in both the practices and the club meets.
The award will be presented to Olsen at the Norfolk Track and Field Classic in 2021.