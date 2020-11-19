Oakland/Craig's Nelson is Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week

This week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week goes to Caden Nelson of the Oakland/Craig football team. 

In last Friday’s 38-28 semifinal loss at Ord, he rushed for 120 yards off 22 carries and two touchdowns.  Nelson also had seven tackles defensively.  This season, he ran for 585 yards and 16 touchdowns while collecting 80 tackles defensively.  He was nominated by Coach Joe Anderson.  Congratulations to Caden Nelson of the Oakland/Craig football team, he is this week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week.

