Oakland/Craig football earns second state football championship; whips Sutton 19-0

The Oakland/Craig football team recorded their fifth shutout of the season by whitewashing Sutton 19-0 in the Class ‘C-2’ State Championship Game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln yesterday. 

The Knights’ Jaron Meyer ran for 93 yards off 13 carries and a touchdown in the win.  Oakland/Craig grounded out 292 of their 295 yards of total offense.  They outgained the Mustangs in yardage 295-154.  The Knights led 6-0 at halftime and 12-0 after three quarters.  OC’s Caden Nelson had ten tackles and the team had eight tackles for loss.  The 13-0 Knights earned their first football championship since 1995 while 10-2 Sutton are the runner-up for the third time in school history.

