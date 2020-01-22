O'Neill St. Mary's Hedstrom is Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week

This week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week goes to Aidan Hedstrom of the O’Neill St. Mary’s boys basketball team. 

In the last week, he averaged 28.7 points and 5.3 rebounds per game in a three game span.  Last Thursday, Hedstrom had 30 points, seven boards, and two steals in a 63-50 win at Summerland.  On Saturday, he netted 31 points and four rebounds in a 65-39 victory at Chambers/Wheeler Central.  On Tuesday, Hedstrom had 25 points, five boards, five assists, and two steals in an 87-34 win over Santee.  On the season, he is averaging 17.6 points per game, 5.7 boards, and 2.2 steals.  Hedstrom was nominated by coach Luke Bulau.  Congratulations to Aidan Hedstrom of the O’Neill St. Mary’s boys basketball team, he is this week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week.

Tags

In other news

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, January 23, 2020

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, January 23, 2020

Zion Williamson capped his long-awaited NBA debut by scoring 17 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter and stirring the crowd into a frenzy only to see his team come up short.  LaMarcus Aldridge had 32 points and 14 rebounds, DeMar DeRozan added 20 points and the San Antonio Spurs withstood …

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, January 22, 2020

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, January 22, 2020

Shortstop Derek Jeter and outfielder Larry Walker have been elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame, with Jeter falling one vote short of being the second unanimous selection.  Jeter won five World Series while batting .310 with 260 home runs and 1,311 RBIs in a 20-year career spent entirely wi…