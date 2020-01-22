O'Neill St. Mary's Hedstrom is Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week

This week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week goes to Aidan Hedstrom of the O’Neill St. Mary’s boys basketball team.
In the last week, he averaged 28.7 points and 5.3 rebounds per game in a three game span. Last Thursday, Hedstrom had 30 points, seven boards, and two steals in a 63-50 win at Summerland. On Saturday, he netted 31 points and four rebounds in a 65-39 victory at Chambers/Wheeler Central. On Tuesday, Hedstrom had 25 points, five boards, five assists, and two steals in an 87-34 win over Santee. On the season, he is averaging 17.6 points per game, 5.7 boards, and 2.2 steals. Hedstrom was nominated by coach Luke Bulau. Congratulations to Aidan Hedstrom of the O’Neill St. Mary’s boys basketball team, he is this week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week.