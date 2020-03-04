NSAA released Boys State Basketball Tournament bracket

The Boys State Basketball Tournament bracket has been released for Thursday, March 12. 

Regarding area teams, in Class ‘C-1’, Wayne plays Lincoln Christian at Devaney Center at 3:45.  In Class ‘C-2’, at Lincoln Southeast, Ponca battles Yutan at 3:45 and BRLD meets Doniphan/Trumbull at 7:00.  In Class ‘D-1’, at Lincoln East, Laurel/Concord/Coleridge tangles with Paxton at 10:45, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family takes on Fullerton at 2:00, and Osmond plays Southern Valley at 3:45.  In Class ‘D-2’, at Lincoln Southeast, Humphrey St. Francis goes head to head with Randolph at 9:00 AM and O’Neill St. Mary’s faces Mullen at 10:45.

In other news

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, March 4, 2020

Caris LeVert pumped in a season-high 51 points and the Brooklyn Nets halted a four-game losing streak by outlasting the Celtics, 129-120 in overtime at Boston.  Brooklyn erupted for 51 points in the fourth quarter to erase a 17-point hole before outscoring the Celtics, 11-2 in overtime.  Jay…

Northeast Hawks basketball players honored

The Northeast Hawks women’s basketball team had another successful season after finishing 27-4 and a perfect 20-0 record on its home court. Yesterday, Norfolk’s Kyla Moore, Beth Matas, and Emina Hadzihusejnovic were named First Team All-Region members, it was announced by the Iowa Community …

Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, March 3, 2020

The Miami Heat are the first team to beat the Milwaukee Bucks twice this season.  Jae Crowder and Jimmy Butler each scored 18 points in the Heat’s 105-89 downing of Milwaukee.  Bam Adebayo had 14 points and twelve rebounds for the Heat, who improved to 39-22 and matched their win total from …