NSAA released Boys State Basketball Tournament bracket

The Boys State Basketball Tournament bracket has been released for Thursday, March 12.
Regarding area teams, in Class ‘C-1’, Wayne plays Lincoln Christian at Devaney Center at 3:45. In Class ‘C-2’, at Lincoln Southeast, Ponca battles Yutan at 3:45 and BRLD meets Doniphan/Trumbull at 7:00. In Class ‘D-1’, at Lincoln East, Laurel/Concord/Coleridge tangles with Paxton at 10:45, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family takes on Fullerton at 2:00, and Osmond plays Southern Valley at 3:45. In Class ‘D-2’, at Lincoln Southeast, Humphrey St. Francis goes head to head with Randolph at 9:00 AM and O’Neill St. Mary’s faces Mullen at 10:45.