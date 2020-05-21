LINCOLN - During the Nebraska School Activities Association board meeting, numerous sports were voted on.
It was approved to add bowling as a NSAA sanctioned winter sport.
It’s the first sport to be added in Nebraska since softball in 1993.
Girls wrestling fell three votes shy of sanctioning and will instead be an emerging sport for the next three seasons.
As a result, in the next three seasons girls can participate in both their school’s wrestling program and the girls emerging wrestling program.
The board also approved starting the eight man football playoffs with a substate round for the 32 qualifying teams with a split based on geography. The 16 winners will be placed on a statewide bracket.