NSAA extends suspension of spring sports through May 1

The Nebraska School Activities Association announced today that it has extended the suspension of all high school athletic and activity practices and competitions through May 1.
The key to going forward remains the ten-person limit for gatherings. Norfolk High has cancelled spring sports for this year while Norfolk Catholic and Lutheran High Northeast at this time would still be open to participation. The NSAA’s postseason was to begin May 2 with soccer districts. State soccer has May 13-19 dates in Omaha, state baseball May 16-21 in Lincoln and Papillion, state girls tennis May 21-22 in Omaha and Lincoln, state track and field May 22-23 at Burke Stadium and state boys golf May 27-28 at four sites across the state.